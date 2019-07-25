ENGLEWOOD — Two men are in custody after allegedly shooting at a fleeing car in a drug deal where, apparently, money was stolen.
Dakota A. Reel, 19, of the 1700 block of Sixth Street, Englewood, was taken into custody Wednesday for the July 6 incident after deputies picked him up on an arrest warrant.
Reel is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intention to kill; firing a weapon from a vehicle; firing a missile into a dwelling, vehicle or aircraft and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a Florida delinquent felon.
He is being held without bond.
Prior to his arrest, another man allegedly involved was already arrested.
Jonathan T. Vantilburg, 20, of the 6100 block of Jack Street, Venice, was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intention to kill and is facing a $20,000 bond.
According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, the victims admitted they were involved in a drug deal with Reel at about 7 p.m. July 6 at a restaurant in the 6300 block of South Tamiami Trail in South Sarasota.
The victims stated as they left in a Nissan Altima, Reel and Vantilburg followed them in a Toyota. Vantilburg was driving. A pursuit took place and the Toyota nearly struck the Nissan.
As the vehicles went east on Clark Road, Reel allegedly fired at the Nissan. The people in the Nissan called 911.
"Both stated they were in fear for their lives … (name redacted) saw Reel firing the gun outside of the vehicle in his direction."
Eventually, the occupants of the Toyota were detained for questioning. Vantilburg said money had been stolen from Reel at the South Sarasota restaurant. Vantilburg admitted to following the Nissan "at speeds up to 120 mph" on Clark Road, saying Reel fired two shots from the back seat of the truck, according to the affidavit.
Reel told authorities he fired a single shot "but described it as a warning shot."
"Reel said it was possible that the round would have struck the vehicle, but his intent was to scare them," the affidavit states. "Reel said when he was firing the shot he was close enough for them to hear."
A search warrant for the car found a Glock 9mm, authorities said. Reel's criminal history of three adjudications as a juvenile in 2016 and 2017.
No other arrests have been made in the incident so far.
Vantilburg has pleaded not guilty to charges July 18.
