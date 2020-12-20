Coral Creek Club’s long serving Head Golf Professional Ken Raynor has retired, the club announced this week.
Raynor joined the Coral Creek Club staff in 2000, the year it opened. In recognition of his distinguished service, the club named him Head Pro Emeritus through April 2021.
The popular instructor was a close friend of former President George H.W. Bush, and he wrote a book about their relationship in 2017 entitled, "I Call Him 'Mr. President,' Stories of Golf, Fishing, and Life with My Friend George H.W. Bush." Raynor met Bush in Maine in the 1980s before he became president.
Raynor also was the head golf professional at Kennebunkport’s Cape Arundel Golf Club for 40 years where he spent the summer months when Coral Creek Club was closed.
“Coral Creek Club and the golf world have been enriched by the many years of service of Ken Raynor,” said Coral Creek Club General Manager, Tom Noyes. “He is a consummate professional who loves and lives the game of golf and its great history. Ken is a friend to everyone he has ever worked with and we are all better for the experience. We will not be saying goodbye to Ken -- just, 'See you soon, pro.' ”
Raynor had a distinguished career and was inducted into the Maine Golf Hall of Fame in 2005. He was named the New England PGA Professional of the Year in 2003.
Jim Lohbauer recently was appointed to succeed Raynor as Coral Creek Club’s new Head Golf Professional.
We Watch 941 earns accreditation
We Watch 941 of Rotonda West has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association.
Home Watch is a visual inspection of a home or property, a service that “keeps an eye on things” at a vacation or primary home while the owners are not in residence.
Owners Sandy and Greg Strickler moved to Florida in 2016. With a background in the banking industry, Sandy is now a successful real estate agent. Greg worked for the Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Prisons for 25 years before retiring and moving to Charlotte County.
We Watch 941 serves Englewood, Rotonda West, South Gulf Cove, Placida, Port Charlotte, Venice and North Port. You can reach them at 941-548-7638, or at team@wewatch941.com. Learn more at www.wewatch941.com.
The National Home Watch Association was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada. Learn more at www.nationalhomewatchassociation.org.
