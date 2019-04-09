Two Englewood nonprofits teamed up for a double fundraiser Saturday at West Dearborn Street’s Pioneer Park.

The Englewood Kiwanis Club sponsored its 5th Annual Richard Todd Memorial Chili Cook Off.

Elevating Englewood Florida held a competitive cornhole tournament, the first-ever Cornhole Combats Cancer tourney.

Proceeds from Saturday’s combined events go to Englewood Area Cancer Foundation and other local nonprofits.

For more about the Englewood Kiwanis, visit englewoodkiwanis.org.

For more about Elevating Englewood Florida, visit www.elevatingenglewoodfl.org.

For more about the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation, visit theeacf.org.

