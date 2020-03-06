The Sun reached out to the Sarasota Health Department spokesperson G. Steve Huard for some answers.
1. Will people with coronavirus-like symptoms be isolated?
The Florida Department of Health is working closely with the patient, their close contacts and health care providers to isolate and monitor persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and implement testing of anyone who may develop COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath.
The second confirmed case is an adult resident of Hillsborough county with a history of travel to Italy. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The presumptive positive case is the sibling of the Hillsborough case. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
2. Does the local health department work closely with the CDC regarding this virus? If so in what way?
The Florida Department of Health works closely with the FDOH state office and the CDC to ensure we are following current case protocols for the investigation and control of this virus as well as providing guidance.
3. If someone tests positive or has the virus locally, is the health department required to report any cases to the community or just to the Centers for Disease Control?
Yes, once confirmed, positive results are reported to the community. We follow the Florida Department of Health's and CDC testing and reporting guidelines. Additionally, the department maintains a website that has the most current number for Florida, www.flhealth.gov/covid-19
4. What is the biggest difference between the flu and the coronavirus?
The symptoms are similar, including fever, cough and shortness of breath. Some patients with novel coronavirus have had gastrointestinal problems or diarrhea. Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses that cause diseases in animals and humans. They often circulate among animals and can sometimes evolve and infect people. In humans, the viruses can cause mild respiratory infections, like the common cold, but can lead to serious illnesses, like pneumonia.
6. Should those with compromised immune systems be more concerned?
Those with a with compromised immune systems are generally at a higher risk of infection from viruses such as cold or flu, as well as COVID-19.
7. Should people buy masks or is that not important yet?
CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it. A facemask should be used by people who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms. This is to protect others from the risk of getting infected. The use of facemasks also is crucial for health workers and other people who are taking care of someone infected with COVID-19 in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).
8. Hand-washing is important as is washing surfaces. Is there anything else people should do to help prevent the flu or the virus?
Since there is no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
9. What if soap and water are not readily available?
Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
10. If people are traveling, is there anything specific they should do to protect themselves?
Stay informed. Tthe CDC provides travel notices that can help people make informed decisions about their travel plans. These notices are based on the potential health risks involved with traveling to a certain area, and it should be frequently monitored as guidance is evolving rapidly with COVID-19.
