The Atlanta Braves have four night home games scheduled for 2020 Spring Training at CoolToday Stadium. They are March 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies, March 9 versus the Boston Red Sox, March 14 with the Baltimore Orioles and March 21 versus the Pittsburgh Pirates. A story in Wedneday's Sun left out the fourth date.
