It’s season. Your favorite restaurant is slammed and so are its servers. Of course, they don’t call their frazzled state “slammed.” They’re in the weeds. And it could take just a wee bit longer than usual to get your meal.
No accident that January was National Be Kind to Food Servers Month.
So, let’s salute those on the front lines, who get blamed when the kitchen falls behind; have only tips between minimum wage and poverty; feverishly continue waiting tables in their sleep; and wake up remembering that straw they forgot to give you.
Despite what you might think, their recurring nightmares have less to do with you than with themselves.
IN THE WEEDS
“My nightmares have to do with being overwhelmed, getting in the weeds,” said server Kim Hill, who’s been at it for over 40 years.
“I’ve done everything from Waffle House to country clubs, fast food to fine dining, front of house and back.
“I went to school to be an accountant, but that 9-to-5 monotony wasn’t for me. In a restaurant, you never know what you’re going to walk into. It’s an adrenaline rush, a sense of accomplishment.”
Typical of servers who tend to blame themselves first, she still remembers the time she added up a check wrong and had to cover the $20 mistake out of pocket. She even likes to believe that a party of 20 who stiffed her thought the gratuity was included.
She once tripped over a baby in a carrier that the parents had set down in the walkway. She spilled only one drink, and no babies were harmed.
The most abusive manager she ever worked for left the staff Post-it notes with gentle reminders like “Shut the door, stupid!” and “Turn this off, idiot!”
Jeff Foxworthy came into her restaurant with his family, and all the kids ordered chocolate milk. The well-meaning comedian decided to help out by taking the milks off her tray.
“You just don’t do that,” she said. “I lost balance, and chocolate milk went all over the place.
“What’s ‘in the weeds?’ Working at peak capacity, but you still can’t get unburied. You’re struggling to get on top of things and back in control. You’re running 20 tables, trying to get the food out of the kitchen, and the kitchen’s probably in the weeds, too. Being in the weeds means losing control.
“You do have a lot of physical and mental control in the profession, which laypeople don’t understand. There is a system, where you can keep a nice, easygoing pace.
“You don’t just stand there and wait for things to happen. You keep moving constantly, monitoring your station, being aware of what’s going on. I move in a figure 8. Go into the kitchen, is there any food to be run? Come out of the kitchen, how are my tables? Never go into the kitchen empty-handed, never come out of the kitchen empty-handed.
“Once you fall out of that rhythm and can’t find the light of day, all you’re trying to do is find it again.”
In the weeds is the stuff of nightmares.
‘JUST TRY BEING A SERVER’
“I think everyone should spend at least a little time being a server, so they understand,” Hill said. “It takes a special breed to do the job.”
One local server, who asked to be identified only as R.W., sees things differently now than when she was a customer.
“I didn’t really understand until I started working in a restaurant. When I became a server, it hit me.
“Management might be out running food to help the servers. The cooks have to make sure the orders go out correctly to prevent food going back and having to be redone. The food runner double-checks before delivering. The server checks on customers to make sure everything’s to their satisfaction.
“But people have bad days and sometimes restaurants are short-staffed, making it harder on everyone.
“When I became a hostess, I had to learn table numbers and rotation, which gives servers equal numbers of customers. Now, as a customer, I don’t ask for my favorite server anymore. If customers come in and would rather sit elsewhere, most of the time they’ll end up in another server’s section, throwing the whole rotation off. Whoever’s up at that time will be double-sat next.”
SPILLS AND PRATFALLS
If servers’ lives were slapstick routines, they might be funnier than they really are.
Jennifer Clark, who’d been waitressing for 15 years, was doing what servers do at Slim’s Bar-B-Q & Grill in Arcadia, carrying a tray full of six Cokes.
“The girl behind me was sweeping the floor, not watching where she was going, and bumped the tray with the broom. The whole tray went all over this little girl. I cleaned her up, gave her a brand-new Slim’s shirt and she was a really good sport about it.”
Dorothy Karter, who has over 40 years in the business, remembered, “I had a party of 13 one Sunday morning, with a long wait for the food. I was carrying their tray through the kitchen door when the server in front of me stopped short. When I stopped, too, the door came back and hit me and the tray, sending all the plates, eggs and pancakes flying. It all landed on the floor in front of the table that had ordered it.”
Ba-dump-bump. Enjoy your meal.
“One day,” Hill remembered, “I was carrying out a tray full of pork chop dinners. I walk out of the kitchen with them, and I see my feet.”
The only time a server sees her feet while carrying a tray is when she ends up on the floor with it.
The reality is that, after 40 years in the business and many slips and falls, both Hill and Karter work in pain every day, but have to keep on going.
“My knees are shot,” said Hill. “I’ve got hammer toes. It takes a lot to carry those trays. It’s a physically demanding and mentally draining job. And as you get older, you worry more about the aches and pains.”
CUSTOMERS, KIND AND NOT SO MUCH
In four decades, Kim Hill can’t remember a single really bad experience with a customer, but she does admit, “That’s what the walk-in is for. Go in the cooler and scream at that bad customer.”
Given some guests, the futility of the server’s job verges on the absurd.
Dorothy Karter rose above the weeds one day, but her heroism was all for naught.
“It was really busy, and a 10-top came in. I took the order promptly; drinks on the table. The kitchen was slammed with tickets, so it was a long wait, and I went back to check on the food. The cook was overwhelmed, just pacing back and forth. Food was burning. So I jumped on the line, helped redo the order and helped carry the trays out.
“As soon as we laid the trays on the stands, the whole table stood up and walked out.”
Customers can also give a server sweet vindication, or a poignant memory.
Longtime server Kim Yates remembered, “One time a customer grabbed me by the arm because, he said, I’d been rude to him. My regulars all stood up for me and ran him out!”
Kathleen Walsh of Port Charlotte reminisced, “I haven’t been a server in 17 years, but the time I served an invisible customer has stayed with me. One kid had an invisible friend, so I set a place and talked with her. She had some of the kid’s food.
“She was a good customer.”
