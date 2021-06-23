VENICE — City Council members have term limits but advisory board members don’t, and that’s a problem, people have told Council Member Mitzie Fiedler.
Some people have said that they’re no longer applying for positions because they’re frustrated at being passed over in favor of current members being reappointed, she said.
Fiedler initiated a discussion Tuesday about putting the same limit on board service that applies to Council members — three consecutive three-year terms.
Venice is a participatory government, so it should provide for participation by more people, she said.
Vice Mayor Rich Cautero said he agreed with her in principle because “no one should serve forever.” But he cautioned against taking any action before doing more analysis.
In particular, he wanted to know where the logjam is.
The Historic Preservation Board, to which he is the liaison, has five new members, some of whom replaced new members, he said.
Six of its seven regular members are in their first or second term, though Chair Jean Trammell is in her fifth, according to the city’s website.
The website shows that a three-term limit would affect about 21 of more than 100 board members, including some people that have served six terms or more.
But to Council Member Helen Moore term limits are a solution in search of a problem.
A three-term limit would have meant Planning Commission Chair Barry Snyder, who’s in his fifth term, wouldn’t have been around to shepherd the draft land-development regulations (LDRs) through the approval process, she said.
That would have been a “shining example of why rules don’t fit every situation,” she said.
It’s also a reason not to make any changes until the LDRs have been approved, Cautero said.
The process will take several more months and involve most city boards in addition to the Planning Commission. Now isn’t the time to lose the institutional knowledge of the people who have already been involved in the process, he said.
Fiedler said she was happy with a consensus to look into the issue further.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• Approved City Manager Ed Lavalee’s appointment of Deputy Fire Chief Frank Giddens to replace Chief Shawn Carvey, who is retiring after 25 years with the city.
• Heard first reading of an ordinance abolishing the Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals and amending other code provisions related to the board.
• Heard first reading of an ordinance establishing the Rustic Oaks Community Development District.
• Approved a preliminary plat petition to change some lot sizes in the Milano Planned Unit Development, resulting in an increase of 14 lots.
• Decided to have a presentation from Historical Resources Manager Harry Klinkhamer on historical preservation incentives.
• Recognized Paul Joyce, police Marine Patrol officer, for 30 years of service.
• Recognized Judy Gamel, City Manager Ed Lavalee’s executive assistant, and John Short, a mechanic in the Utilities Department, on their retirements.
• Accepted a $5,000 check from the Sertoma Club of Venice as its contribution toward the city’s Fourth of July fireworks.
View the video of the meeting at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
