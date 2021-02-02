The National Weather Service is forecasting cold weather and breezy conditions, Tuesday night, causing the temperatures to feel like they are in the upper 30s. Cold-weather shelters are open in both Charlotte and Sarasota counties tonight for people needing refuge.
• The Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, 1476 Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte, will take people between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday. The American Red Cross will support the shelter with cots. For information, call 2-1-1. Charlotte County residents in Englewood, TTY users and other areas may dial 941-205-2161.
• Sarasota County Emergency Management officials have coordinated with municipal partners and the Salvation Army to provide cold weather sheltering at the 100 Church, 14525 Tamiami Trail, North Port, beginning at at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m.
