The Charlotte County Utilities Department declared a precautionary boil water notice Friday for a portion of the Port Charlotte service area due to a 12-inch water main break.
The affected customers are being notified and will remain under a boil water notice until further notice.
Affected customers are on the following streets:
3049-3070 Gillot Blvd.
12075 Van Lenten Blvd.
2840-2881 Howe Road
2909-3294 Montgomery Drive
2282-2375 Chilcote Ter.
12358-12441 Quinlan Ave.
2343-2434 Risken Terrace
2440-2547 Quail Terrace
12347-12430 Minot Ave.
2408-2498 Herron Terrace
3011-3296 Holcomb Road
2493-2565 Klass Terrace
3058-3114 Mauck Terrace
2311 through 2402 Pappas Ter.
2380 through 2480 Vance Ter.
2459 through 2555 Dixon Ter.
3001 through 3058 Curry Ter.
3029 through 3086 Stone St.
12399 through 12420 Cole Ave.
3137 through 3186 Paar Cir.
A total of 232 service connections affected.
CCU issued the following statement:
"Due to reduced system pressure from the shut-off of the water supply and as a precautionary measure, Charlotte County Utilities is requesting that all customers in the affected area listed above, boil water intended for drinking or cooking at a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute.
"Customers should boil water until further notice.
"The Utilities Department will notify all affected customers with a rescission notice as soon as the water quality is confirmed to be at safe consumption levels. As an alternative, bottled water could be used.
"We apologize for the inconvenience."
For information, contact Caroline Wannall at 941-764-4304 or Caroline.Wannall@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
