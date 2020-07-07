SARASOTA — Sarasota County commissioners were not ready to open the gate for the development of Englewood's Gateway Court.
Commissioners voted unanimously to send the rezoning proposal for a 90-unit project back to the county's Planning Committee for its review.
The developers sought a rezoning that would allow them to build a 90-unit, multi-family condominium and apartment complex on an 11-acre triangular property at Old Englewood Road and North Indiana Avenue (State Road 776) in north Englewood.
Developers have been trying for years to get a project there approved.
Since 2009, the proposed development has gone through several different designs and renditions, two of which were denied. In 2014, a plan was approved that included office space at Old Englewood Road and State Road 776, with 34 villa units abutting the property line to the Pine Lake subdivision.
The developers shelved that approved plan and re-envisioned the development as a residential one.
In November 2019, the developers asked the Planning Commission to recommend a project that called for 96 units in four 45-foot tall buildings, which would exceed the county’s 35-foot height limit.
The developers also proposed building on a wetland in the center of the property, and creating an artificial wetland on 4.63 acres at the south end of the property that would also serve as a buffer between Gateway Court and homes in the Pine Lake neighborhood to the south.
The Planning Commission voted 5-2 to deny the rezoning request. The Planning Commission meeting saw more than 150 Englewood residents — many of whom were Pine Lake residents — turn out to protest the project, according to Sun reports.
Jeff Boone, the developer's attorney, told county commissioners Tuesday the development plan was further modified after the Planning Commission meeting, based upon public input and other comments.
The modified plan presented to county commissioners called for 90 units in only three buildings that will stay within the county’s height limit. The mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units has not been decided.
Due to the changes, Commissioner Alan Maio called for the return to the Planning Commission where it can be fully reviewed by the advisory board and the public before coming back to the county commissioners.
"We have all the confidence in the world with this plan," Gateway Court attorney Jeff Boone told commissioners.
