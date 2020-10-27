ENGLEWOOD — Manasota Key and Sandpiper Key homeowners can now roll out artificial turf in their yards, thanks to a decision Tuesday by Charlotte County Commissioners.
Two stipulations: It has to be the good stuff; and it has to be green.
Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to modify the Manasota and Sandpiper Key Zoning Overlay ordinance that guides development on the Charlotte County portion of the barrier island.
Before Tuesday, rules required property owners to maintain at least a 10-foot-wide strip around their properties that's either grass or some other growing ground cover.
Now it can be artificial polymers.
Commissioners clarified how they would permit "synthetic," higher-quality turf products, rather than any and all "artificial" turfs of poorer quality.
"It's not the old Astro Turf," both Commissioners Ken Doherty and Chris Constance noted, referencing the first household-named faux grass product that made up the baseball and football playing fields of the 1970s, including Houston's Astro Dome.
"This product, if you walk over it, feels like you're walking on a golf course green," Doherty said.
The county will also require that any synthetic turf be set upon a permeable base of sand or other materials that allows water to pass through it and into the soil. Concrete, asphalt or any other impervious bases for the turf will not permitted, since they could result in additional stormwater runoff. Also, no synthetic turf will not be allowed in swales and drainage ditches.
At the request of Damian Ochab, president of the South Manasota/Sanpiper Key Association, commissioners limited the color of the turf to green. Living in Florida, Ochab could envision some property owner wanting pink turf or yellow turf, or some other exotic color.
Commissioners directed Shaun Cullinan, the county's Planning and Zoning official, to specify what would lead to code violations if the synthetic turf pales after years under the Florida sun, or if it pulls up or degrades in other ways.
"I want to see that done right," Chairman Bill Truex said. "If it is not done right, it can be a godawful mess."
Commissioners approved the ordinance and left it opened for staff to fine-tune the details.
