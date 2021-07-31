VENICE — Sarasota County wants to hold off on entering into a new interlocal parks agreement with the city until it sees whether voters will renew the 1-cent sales surtax next year, according to Venice Public Works Director James Clinch.
The terms of the agreement worked out by city and county staff provide “a great framework that we’re happy with,” he said, but it commits the county to developing Wellfield Park into a regional sports complex. Surtax revenue would be a huge part of the funding of the project.
Through Fiscal Year 2020, surtax funds were connected to more than $480 million in projects in unincorporated Sarasota County and $55 million in Venice.
The 15-year tax actually expires Dec. 31, 2024, but the county has put each renewal to referendum two years in advance as a precaution.
Adopted for 10 years in 1989, it was renewed for another decade in 1997 and for 15 years in 2007.
If another extension is approved in November 2022, the surtax will run through 2039.
Clinch told the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board at its July 19 meeting that it appears the county will let the automatic five-year renewal provision in the existing agreement take effect Oct. 1 pending the referendum’s outcome next year.
It will be “business as usual” until the county is ready to move forward on the new agreement, he said.
The delay will also postpone the city’s takeover of the Venice Community Center and several other city parks the county currently operates.
What’s in a brand?
The board decided to try to resolve confusion about Blalock Park by recommending the city do some branding instead of renaming.
Put “East Blalock Park” into your GPS and it leads you to West Blalock Park, Board Member Linda Kenfield-Andrews said.
That misleads people looking for one of the features in East Blalock Park, also known as the “Cultural Campus”: the library, the community center, the museum or the Venice Art Center.
West Blalock Park, across South Nassau Street, is the home of the Monty Andrews Arboretum.
At a prior meeting the board had discussed a possible name change, to officially make East Blalock Park the Cultural Campus. West Blalock Park would have become just Blalock Park.
But it wouldn’t be that easy, Clinch said, because legally there is only one Blalock Park. The “West” and “East” designations are in popular use but not part of the city code.
“Blalock” refers to Jim Tom Blalock, the city’s first elected mayor, who served from 1929 to 1941. The park was named for him after he died in 1958.
Changing the name would require amending the city code, Clinch said, but branding the eastern side of Blalock Park as the Cultural Campus could be accomplished by making some changes on the city’s website.
The board voted to recommend that Clinch’s suggestion be implemented.
