ENGLEWOOD — Mitch and Shannon Mesenburg understand the pain a family goes through when an active service person or recent veteran dies by suicide.
The South Gulf Cove couple lost their adopted son XinHua almost two years ago to suicide at Andrews Joint Base in Maryland.
XinHua didn't speak English when the Mesenburgs adopted him more than 20 years ago. At 5 years old, his father had left him in a park in China. The Mesenburgs raised him locally, and XinHua later joined the Air Force.
While stationed in Qatar, he kept in touch with his parents. One day he sent them a photo of him in front of a tank.
"I texted him 'Son, you are a darn handsome man' and he replied 'Eh, I am a Solid 7,'" Mitch said.
Since their son's suicide in January 2019, the Mesenburgs have been committed to preventing suicide by veterans and service members. Each time they participate in a fundraiser, they use the name "Solid 7" in honor of XinHua.
"Every day, 20-plus veterans a day commit suicide. Mission 22 assists military and active duty vets that are at war with their demons," Shannon said.
Mitch said suicide shouldn't be a taboo subject.
"With our son, there were no signs. But there are those that are crying out for help, or showing outward signs of stress," he said. "Please take the time to hug your loved ones, pay attention to changes in their behavior, and learn more about veteran suicide. We need to stop this tragedy from happening to any other families."
For the past few months, the couple has partnered with Mission 22 to plan a local fundraising and awareness day for veterans suicide prevention. The Solid 7 Dice Run will be held this Saturday out of Bert's Black Widow Harley-Davidson in Port Charlotte.
The dice run motorcycle ride begins at 9:30 a.m., with kickstands up at 10. There are stops in Englewood at Bandito's, Billiards & Brews, Ricaltini's and the White Rabbit Saloon. Participants will ride or drive to all locations and roll the dice. Whoever has the most sevens wins up to $500. Following the dice roll, participants are invited for a party with the Storm Warning band.
The entry fee is $10 and an additional $10 for extra dice cards.
The couple is donating 100% of the proceeds from their event to Mission 22, which will have representatives there.
"We have had so much community support, it's unbelievable," Shannon said. "We have about 20 prizes."
Tickets will be sold for a wood flag donated from Flags of Valor and a full-day boat rental from Gasparilla Marina, both valued at $500 each. Other raffles and a 50/50 will be held.
Corporate sponsors include Gasparilla Marina, Signs In One Day, Flags of Valor, Vantage Homes and Michael Saunders & Company.
The couple also welcomed Holly's Hope suicide prevention of North Port, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and others to have a booth at the event.
"The sheriff has been wonderful in supporting us," Shannon said. "We are promoting a veterans walk on Nov. 22 at the American Legion 110 on Harbor Blvd. in Port Charlotte to help with suicide prevention.
"There's also a huge Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event on Nov. 20 and 21 in Punta Gorda and at the Charlotte Sports Park baseball stadium in Port Charlotte. It features Lee Greenwood who sings 'Proud to the an American,' so we hope more people will learn about these upcoming events at our fundraiser. We hope to reach as many people interested in supporting veterans as possible."
For more information, call Mitch Mesenburg at 941-740-1842.
