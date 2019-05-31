After months of navigating the state recovery fund, HD Custom Homes customers still have a few hurdles before getting any money back.
So far, about 50 HD Custom Homes clients filed complaints with the state after Stephen Dukes and Matt Harden took millions in deposits and services before abruptly closing their South Gulf Cove model last year.
Harden voluntarily surrendered his general contractors license in December. The state fined him $250,000. Harden put his home up for sale and moved out of state. That prevented him from selling any new homes in Florida, but it didn’t ensure refunds or compensation to any homeowners.
Dukes, whose South Gulf Cove home is for sale, is now a real estate agent in Punta Gorda.
Because HD Custom Homes didn’t file bankruptcy, customers were forced to take additional steps to qualify for the state recovery fund.
Three customers represented by Sarasota attorney Alan Tannenbaum filed a petition with the state bankruptcy court to force HD Custom Homes into involuntary bankruptcy.
Now, the state bankruptcy court wants to hear from all homeowners, subcontractors and suppliers impacted by the dissolution of HD Custom Homes. A hearing is planned in August.
“In order to receive money from the recovery fund, homeowners must prove they tried to get their money back from HD Custom Homes,” Tannenbaum said. “The involuntary bankruptcy process is one step in the process needed to get to the recovery fund.”
Each customer can receive up to $50,000 of a $500,000 pot of state money for their losses. Some customers say they have $300,000 in losses from HD Custom Homes.
And many customers need that money. At least half of their customers have liens against their unfinished homes for building supplies and permit fees they thought they had already paid. Some needed additional loans while others ran out of money and are having difficulty finishing their homes. Some have hired attorneys to help get their money back and their homes built.
The next step, according to Tannenbaum, is an asset search of both men. Since Dukes and Harden have property in their names, their customers must petition the courts to have the lots liquidated and the proceeds split among the homeowners.
In addition to filing complaints against HD Custom Homes to the state, distressed homeowners also reported to the county’s Building Construction Division, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the State Attorney’s Office, the Florida Attorney General, the FBI and the governor’s office.
“We’ve been frustrated with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office because it feels like nothing is happening,” said Beth Piper, a customer who has led the charge to help others duped by HD Custom Homes. “I guess our frustration is heightened when the state doesn’t clearly spell out the process on how to get to the recovery fund. Some of us have attorneys and others don’t. There’s only $500,000 in that recovery fund and some of us are out thousands.
“Meanwhile, we don’t see much progress from the local sheriff’s office,” she said. “We are happy that the sheriff’s office is willing to communicate with us the progress they make with our case.”
Piper and other HD Custom Homes customers received an email from CCSO Major Case Commander Lt. John Heck recently. He explained their case requires producing evidence for a successful prosecution.
“I am sure you would agree if we arrested the subjects from HD homes and the state later dropped the charges due to insufficient evidence you would be very upset,” Heck wrote in an email that Piper shared. “Economics Crimes require a lot of paperwork to show that the subjects were aware of their actions in order to prove intent of the crime. You also have to remember that the State Attorney’s Office will have to prove the case ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ to a jury later on for a conviction.”
Heck wrote CCSO continues to “collect and organize information needed to present a major case like this to the State Attorney’s Office for review.”
“He currently have 50 cases he is maintaining on HD Homes alone,” Heck wrote. “Collecting financial evidence requires issuing subpoenas to multiple financial institutes from across the country. The information requested can take weeks or months to receive back from the institutes involved. They are processing requests from thousands of people and different agencies, including law enforcement, so it takes time. Law enforcement agencies do not get ‘moved up’ in the queue to expedite the request any faster than a normal citizen making the request.”
In the meantime, anyone with information that needs to be presented to the state bankruptcy court regarding HD Custome homes can email Tracey McHale at tmchale@tannenbaumscro.com or call 941-308-3156. Even if the customer isn’t using Tannenbaum as their attorney, the firm is filing the paperwork for all affected customers and subcontractors and suppliers.
