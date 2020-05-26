With Covid-19 still a factor, hurricane preparations are a different this year in the region. The Sun reached out to Ed McCrane, Sarasota County Emergency manager for answers about this hurricane season.
An above-normal 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is expected, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasters, there's a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
It's likely, a range of 13 to 19 named storms. An average hurricane season produces 12 named storms, of which six become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.
Here's what McCrane has to say about local preparations.
Q. How do Sarasota County residents find their evacuation level? Why is it good to know ahead of time?
A. "It's very important for people to know where their home is located in relation to the hurricane evacuation levels. Hurricanes can bring storm surge, so we have a map that's available to the public on our disaster planning guide. We have a tool on our website www.scgov.net they can go to the top to "I Want To" then "Find my Evacuation Level" and put in their address and we will let them know where they are located. So they will know if they are in level ABCD or E or not in a level at all. That way when we call for an evacuation of level A or B, they know it's time if the pertains to them or not. Most people should be able to stay in their home if they protected it. If they are in an evacuation level we call than the don't need to stay there they need to evacuate."
Q. With Covid-19 still an issue, are there changes at hurricane shelters?
A. "Yes, there will be a lot more space in between people at shelters. We are following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for congregate shelters. There will be a medical screening, handwashing and a request to wear a mask or face covering. Other guidelines are to avoid sharing food and drink with anyone when possible. We will ask people to avoid touching high-touch surfaces like handrails when possible. We will ask people to keep the living area disinfected and to sanitize frequently-touched items such as toys, cellphones, and other electronics."
Q. What can be done now to prepare for hurricane season?
A. As we saw with Covid-19, everything disappeared off the store shelves. It might not be the same items, but the same thing happens when we know a hurricane is coming. Why not buy water and your other supplies ahead of time instead of fighting the crowds and being disappointed by the empty shelves. Put together a disaster plan and don't forget your pets."
Q. Is sheltering in place a good idea this year with the continued threat of Covid-19?
A. "Yes. If your home is not in a low-lying area and you have hurricane shutters and a good roof, sheltering in place is a good option. You can also stay with friends or family. It's a great time to go visit your relatives up north who are not in the hurricane's path. Evacuation centers are not hotels. There's no room service and they will be different with social distancing and other CDC recommendations."
Q. What is needed in disaster planning for pets?
A. "A pet can't pack a bag or its own food. Anything you pack for yourself like medication or food should be packed for a pet. It also needs a crate, a leash, treats, blanket, vaccination paperwork and any medication."
Q. Where will people in low-lying evacuation zones in Englewood evacuate?
A. "If they are using shelters in Sarasota County, they can drive to evacuation centers that are open in North Port at Heron Creek and Woodland middle schools, Atwater Elementary School and North Port High School. If they need a ride, they can sign up for a rally point in Englewood, it is at Buchan Airport Community Park and Englewood Sports Complex.
A. Can medically need people get help from the county if they apply for registration in advance?
Sarasota County residents with qualifying medical needs are encouraged to apply for registration as a medically-dependent person. It's important to apply in advance for this program on the county’s registry for transportation and sheltering at a medically-dependent evacuation center during a disaster. Pre-registration helps us to help you when time is limited. All medically dependent participants must bring a caregiver to the designated medically-dependent evacuation center to assist with all activities of daily living, including dressing and toileting; lift you to/from toilet and cot and wheelchair as needed, assist you with walking or without walker, assist with wheelchair, transport food from cafeteria to you as needed, assist with medication and any treatments as needed and monitor your oxygen usage. Each participant must have a discharge plan in the event the you cannot return to your home. There is no guarantee that household members will be housed in the same room as you or that bedding/cots are will be available for them. If you only need transportation to an evacuation center complete the transportation dependent registration form. A medically dependent person must fill out a form 60 hours prior to a storm. It can be done online or by mail to: Emergency Services, 6050 Porter Way, Sarasota, FL. 34232
Q. What happened to the Code Red system? Is there something new to replace it?
A. It was replaced with AlertSarasota. AlertSarasota is a new county-wide notification system that can rapidly contact residents, commuters and visitors during an emergency. Users may choose to receive alerts by landline, cellphone, text message, email, TDD/TTY, app notification or a combination of methods. You may choose to receive notifications about incidents near your current location and sites your family cares about, such as your home, work and school. AlertSarasota sends notifications about threats to public health and safety such as tornadoes, floods, active shooters, gas leaks, chemical spills and other emergencies. Users may also sign up for non-emergency messages about Sarasota County services. The state of Florida partnered with Everbridge to provide alerts at no cost to local governments. If you need assistance with registration, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000, or email contactcenter@scgov.net.
Q. Sarasota County has a safety status of red, yellow and green conditions. What does it mean?
A. "Hurricanes and other natural disasters can create widespread damage, leaving debris, downed trees, flooding, live power lines on the ground and damaged buildings. Immediately following a disaster, many departments including law enforcement, fire, emergency management and public works respond and help citizens. Sarasota County utilizes a color-coded system (red, yellow, green) to tell the level of damage, hazards and impact to services. Red means the level of danger is unsafe. Emergency services may not be available and extensive damage limits travel. If access is allowed, proper ID is required. Enter at your own risk.
Yellow means limiting factors to include lack of power, trees and power lines down in areas. Traffic lights may be out. Potential damage to utilities such as water systems and wastewater. General travel limited to essential needs.
Green means the level of danger means no limiting factors and citizen action, it's all clear. Safe for general public."
For more information about Sarasota County emergency management, call 941-861-5000.
