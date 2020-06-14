PUNTA GORDA — Some Charlotte County Jail inmates say their cells aren't cleaned regularly, masks and other personal protective equipment isn't available, there's ongoing sewer issues, and some detainees aren't afforded showers for days at a time.
After more than a year in the jail without any trial date set, Hope Green, 44, says her grievances to jail staff aren't taken seriously. Green and others fear retaliation for reporting issues to the Punta Gorda jail administration.
"There are several girls in my pod that fear for me," she wrote to the Sun. "I won't shut up. It's uncivilized and inhumane."
On May 13, Green reported she and other inmates were denied showers and cleaning supplies for their cells for three days. After the pandemic hit in March, the jail locked down pods and cut back on outdoor recess time. These changes, Green says, don't allow inmates enough time to clean their cells with one pre-bleached towel.
The response Green received from the jail administration read, "general population gets out every day for rec time and for cells to be cleaned."
"I grieved it (the response) because none of it happened for three days," she said. "In three months in this pod, on multiple days, we have been denied showers and cleaning supplies and recreational time."
Cleaning supplies for inmates are easily accessible throughout the day in the pod's dayroom, according to Capt. Melissa Turney, assistant jail commander.
"The officer refills any chemical or spray bottles as needed throughout the day," Turney said. "Soap bottle dispensers are given to each individual inmate to keep in their cells upon arrival. Gallon jugs with pumps are provided in the dayroom throughout the week for inmates to refill the soap bottles as they need."
Green and inmates Melissa King, Todd Trent and James Scholtz say they're worried they could catch COVID-19 from the jail.
"Inmates are not wearing masks, not even those who have previous health problems that are exposed to germs at intake (area when new detainees arrive)," Green wrote. "Inmates working in food (service) or in intake aren't wearing masks or gloves. Soap is liquid hypo allergenic … definitely nothing about antibacterial involved in that!"
Green says new inmates are quarantined in a cell and shower three days a week.
"They get no soap in their cells to wash their hands during the week," she wrote. "A bottle of the hypoallergenic soap is kept in the shower, so these people get to wash their hands in the shower 3x a week! No combs, no toothpaste, toothbrush, commissary nothing! When they go for a shower, they get to change clothes. I understand they (jail administration) do not know how to handle this situation, but they have to realize we are human beings."
On May 12, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported two deputies — one law enforcement officer and one detention deputy — tested positive for COVID-19. The agency said deputies didn't catch the virus on the job.
On May 15, Green told the Sun, inmates in the jail's top tier showered about 22 days in the past three months. She said 12 women at a time have an hour to use one shower.
"By the time we are all done with showers, they (guards) take the cleaning supplies away," she wrote.
According to Turney, inmates in the open population units are allowed out into the dayrooms for four- to six-hour rotations per day.
"During this time frame, they may shower, access cleaning supplies, go to recreation, use the phone, watch TV, or otherwise socialize appropriately while maintaining distance," Turney said. "This schedule coincides with the CDC guidelines regarding social distancing."
Turney said the recreation yard is a smaller area that doesn't allow large groups the ability to maintain 6-foot distancing; therefore, only nine inmates are allowed out at a time.
"Officers keep track that this space is shared equally, and may limit time out on the yard," she said, adding inmates were told of the changes on March 21.
No masks for inmates
Inmate Melissa King, 42, says inmates working in the kitchen and laundry areas aren't wearing masks or gloves and sewer issues aren't fixed.
"Only officers are wearing masks and not always," she wrote. "When I was in medical the other day, there was two inmates wearing masks but no other inmates. The two wearing the mask were sick. We have liquid aloe soap that comes out of a 55-gallon drum with mold in the soap.
"The septic has been backing up due to the rain and my sink and the water coming out of it smells," she wrote on June 8 to the Sun. "It's digusting [sic]. The water sometimes is brown, but its OK to drink, they say. No hand sanitizer for inmates.
"I'm sure most of us probably test positive for COVID-19. Being that this building shares its ventilation, we're all being exposed to the germs," she wrote. "Without masks to protect ourselves, it leaves us inmates at a higher risk to be exposed. Its wrong!"
ONGOING SEWER ISSUES
Like King, inmate Green experienced similar smells in her cell.
"It's so bad we taste it," Green wrote. "I woke up this morning with a headache from it. It is so gross.
On May 24 and May 25, staff and inmates alerted jail administration of the smell from the drains.
"A water flush of the main line was completed and the smell dissipated prior to maintenance leaving the facility," Turney said. "This was unfortunately an issue that was out of our control, but dealt with swiftly for the sake of our population."
King disagrees, adding the smell is still there, but not always as pungent.
PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT
Scholtz sent dozens of grievances to the administration claiming jail polices aren't followed, including food handling without gloves.
"Up until recently, masks have NOT been used by officers," Scholtz wrote to the Sun on June 9. "Masks have only been mandatory starting two days ago, after myself submitting grievances … I was almost taken to confinement due to my speaking up about these issues."
Inmate Todd Trent has concerns about the jail ventilation system.
"The A.C. System we all share from bottom to top are interlinked," he wrote. "I am a electrician so I know how the A.C. systems works in here. Inmates that work floors don't wear masks in the hallway. They spray the tables after meals with bleach on tables we don't eat on but we sit at them. They make us go back in our rooms to eat."
In February, latex gloves were the only personal protective equipment inmate Shawn Longardner received while working with chemicals in the jail's main laundry room.
"I washed all bio hazardous material, which I do not believe is and was being handled properly," he wrote. "I noticed dust masks being worn by multiple CCSO employees and some maintenance workers wearing full body suits, which I was never (given), although I handle all bio material. There was 5 inmates on Mondays and three inmates through out the week.
"Supposedly due to the virus and social distancing, the number of workers dropped to just myself," he wrote. "Within my time of working in main laundry, I was sick 3 times in a month. They (medical) gave me cold packs and I continued working. In those three times, I was sicker than any other time in my life. I was just treated and sent on my way. They (jail staff) never told me or anyone else we had the virus, but did take people out of our pod and quarantine them."
LOCKDOWN DESCREPANCIES
Green said not all inmates are treated equally.
"Girls in lock(down) on Friday got an hour rec per room, plus (a) 15-minute shower, phone (usage) and to clean their rooms," she wrote. "Only three girls were allowed to shower in our pod. When I brought this to the officer's attention, her response was 'would you like to go to medical, you are losing your mind.' In other words, threatened me with the turtle suit (suicide restraints)."
Turney said because of the low number of "general population" female inmates requiring social distancing in the dayroom, they have a modified schedule, allowing more out-of-cell time than any other unit.
"They were authorized to remain fully open both day shift and night shift Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, lock-down inmates within the unit are offered showers and recreation during the day shift. Once this is completed, often well before dinner meal service, the open population inmates are once again allowed out for showers, cleaning, or any other dayroom activity," Turney said.
HYGIENE PRACTICES
Turney said to promote good hygiene, multiple times a day, staff sanitizes high-touch areas including all chairs, stair railings, phones/visitation (before and after every use). Mandatory handwashing is required for all medication or meal services.
Turney said she investigated Green's grievance about not getting a shower.
"May 13 was a lock-down shower day (due to an outage in the jail); however, the open population inmates were allowed out upon completion," Turney wrote in an email to the Sun. "The inmates were provided over three hours to complete any showers or recreation that they wished.
"A notice was sent to all inmate communication devices advising of the situation and thanking the inmates for their patience," Turney wrote. "We are being vigilant to keep our population safe."
