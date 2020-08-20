COVID-19 is to blame for canceling all Pioneer Days events in Englewood.
Now, it’s taken down Englewood’s annual Halloween celebration on West Dearborn Street, and probably the F.A.M.E Festival, one of the most popular musical events of the year.
The Olde Englewood Village Association confirmed Thursday that its annual Halloween Safe Walk —which draws thousands of families for trick-or-treating — is not happening. The group, which sponsors the event along with local shop owners, is working to come up with a safe alternative for the evening.
“We just can’t do it the way it’s always been done,” said Nancy McCune, the association board’s secretary Thursday. “We can’t have hundreds of kids gathering together. We are trying to do something that will be contactless for the children. We will have more information next week.”
OEVA also canceled its annual Christmas Walk featuring Santa Claus.
More local organizers are rethinking events through the end of the year. Here are some more events that take place in the fall, including some that have been canceled and some still happening:
Halloween at North Port City Hall
Canceled. Last week, the city announced volunteers won’t work to set up props and dress in costumes for the annual trick or treating event which draws thousands of children on the three floors at North Port City Hall. Local parents are meeting to create an alternative trick or treat car parade/haunted drive-thru on Halloween.
Cruising on Dearborn
Nope. The monthly series of shows draws hundreds of vintage automobiles and thousands of car lovers converge on Dearborn Street. It’s now canceled until March 2021.
Leadership Englewood Lil’ 500
Yes and no. The Leadership Class of 2020 postponed its Leadership Lightspeeed Voice Lil’ 500 for Sept. 19. The event won’t be on that day, but they will have the raffle for the golf care live on Facebook on Sept. 11, while they work to reschedule the event.
FAME Music City concert
Maybe not this fall. “(Sarasota County) isn’t issuing permits right now,” said Linda Stevens, FAME board member. “We haven’t had any planning meetings because we can’t get a permit to have the festival in November. If anything changes, we can put it together pretty quickly, because we have been doing it for so long.”
Manasota Mystique
Still on, but different. This popular indoor-outdoor party featuring a bar, dinner, auctions and dancing at Manasota Beach Club won’t happen the same as in the past, but it could still be a go. “We are working to create a unique event in place of Manasota Mystique this year,” said Ed Hill, Englewood Chamber executive director. “We are still looking to have a community event and still have a charity in mind that has been impacted by COVID we want to help with the proceeds. It’s now in the planning stages. We would like to keep the tradition of raising money to help. In its eight years, the event raised $120,000 in donations to charities.”
Putt Putt golf
Rescheduled. The Englewood Chamber moved its annual Englewood Beach Putt Putt mini golf tourney to Dec. 12. Organizers scaled back the number of teams to 60. Beginning Sept. 1, they are taking applications for teams. There won’t be an after party, though, or shuttle buses.
Pioneer Days
All events are off. Organizer Chris Phelps is collecting photos for a virtual Pioneer Days production. It will be launched for the public on Sept. 7, which would have been the day of the parade and festival in the park. It’s called Mask-a-Rade 2020. Contact Phelps on the Englewood Pioneer Days Facebook page for instructions on how to submit photos.
Sept. 11 in North Port
Virtual this year. Every year since 2002, North Port police or fire department planned a ceremony featuring bagpipers, guest speakers and moment of silence for the thousands of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. This year it’s going to be a virtual or a pre-recorded ceremony, according to North Port Fire Chief Scott Titus.
Let’s Eat Englewood
Still on. Called “A Culinary Adventure in Paradise” — about 20 participating restaurants will offer selected items on their special price fixed menus in Englewood from Sept. 17 to Oct. 1. Organizers are hoping it will boost restaurants and their employees who have been hurting during closures.
Mission 22 fundraiser
Happening. A motorcycle ride sponsored by Mission 22 to benefit suicide prevention among veterans was planned earlier in the year. It’s rescheduled for Nov. 7 at Bert’s Black Widow Harley-Davidson. Englewood Realtor and organizer Mitch Mesenburg is selling $10 tickets for a boat rental by Gasparilla Marina. The ride kicks off at Bert’s and goes to several bars in Englewood beginning at 10 a.m. For more information, call 941-740-1842.
