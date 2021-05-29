VENICE — The daily number of vaccinations administered nationally has dropped off from its peak in April but the impact of the program is apparent.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 cases and deaths are at their lowest levels in nearly a year and the testing positivity rate over the last seven days was less than 3% — about the rate when widespread testing began.
The seven-day average of daily new cases as of May 26 had decreased 22.3% compared to the previous seven days and was down 91.4% from the peak, on Jan. 8, according to the agency.
The seven-day average for new hospitalizations was down 10.1% from the prior period, hitting the lowest mark since August, it reported.
And the seven-day average of new deaths decreased 13.2% compared to the previous period.
Locally, however, the number of cases has risen, though it remains low.
The county reported 41 new cases Friday, the most in more than two weeks. A month earlier, however, there were 83 new cases.
The positivity rate was 3.76% and there were no deaths.
The state has reported about 2,300 cases each day for the last three days but has seen its positivity rate decrease to 3.06% on Friday, continuing a slow but steady decline since the beginning of the month.
There were 51 deaths reported Friday.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 22 COVID-19 patients Friday, with four of them in the ICU. Its seven-day positivity rate was 3.1%, compared to 2.2% for the previous period.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had four COVID-19 patients. Neither hospital reported a death.
Statewide, 2,027 people were hospitalized with the virus, down from more than 3,000 at the beginning of the month. There were 40 in the county.
The Sarasota County School District reported two staff and 27 students isolated and three staff and 150 students quarantined Friday.
In the prior 48 hours, four people had been directed to isolate and 11 to quarantine.
