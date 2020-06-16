ENGLEWOOD — Today the Health Department is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Englewood Sports Park.
Members of the Community Health Action Team grappled with how to best alert the public about local testing sites.
"The testing Wednesday is done by appointment only," said Ashley Spangler, CHAT coordinator for the Sarasota County Health Department.
The Englewood testing site is open 8 a.m. to noon today at 1300 S. River Road, Englewood, for first responders, health care workers and anyone with symptoms by calling 941-861-2883. Because not all spots are filled, walk-in are available today, according to the health department.
She said there's also a walk-up testing site at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, 1845 34th St., Sarasota. "No appointments are necessary and they test anyone, any age," she said. "It's free regardless of residency or symptoms."
Spangler said a person could be retested if they were tested before, adding there's also drive-thru testing at the University Town Center in Sarasota. However, that site isn't monitored by the local department of health, she said. Testing is available for individuals 18 and older regardless of symptoms. Anyone can be tested there regardless of residency — seven days per week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Englewood Community Care Clinic reopening
Members welcomed Englewood Community Care Clinic Executive Director Beth Harrison, to the group, which met via telephone. In-person CHAT meetings are held the third Tuesday of the month at St. David's Church in Englewood, but were suspended since COVID-19 hit in March.
Harrison, who has been working from home since the clinic shuttered March 2, wanted more information about the local CHAT and its resources.
The clinic benefits hundreds of uninsured Englewood area residents annually. The clinic doesn't receive federal financial support. It has limited testing for acute illnesses and can refill medications and do follow-up with patients' for ongoing medical issues.
The group offered to promote the free not-for-profit clinic on the CHAT website and social media outlets.
The clinic will reopen through telehealth services Monday, June 29, by appointment only for existing patients, Harrison said.
"We have a big backlog because we've been closed for so long," she said. "By appointment, our patients can call in and explain their symptoms. A nurse will triage the patient. Then the patient can talk to the provider."
Harrison said there will be much-needed volunteer mental health services available after the clinic opens.
Remembering David E. Wertman
Longtime CHAT member Kay Tvaroch informed the group David E. Wertman, the former director of the North Port Health Department (Community Health Center) died on May 26.
After he retired, the Englewood resident chaired the CHAT groups for a year. Using his expertise about South County health issues, Wertman, 70, helped bring additional resources to Englewood.
Wertman volunteered with many organizations, migrant workers camps, Sarasota Circus Museum, and was a programmer for WSLR Radio Station live streaming the "Celtic Dew" show that he broadcasted weekly.
For more information about CHAT email Ashley.Spangler@flhealth.gov,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.