ENGLEWOOD — On particular August weekends in Englewood, it was not surprising to see groups of pirates or hippies walking in and out of the End Zone or Ricaltini’s carrying putters and colored golf balls.
Not this August, though. Plans for the fourth annual Englewood Beach Putt Putt tournament are on hold, the Englewood Chamber of Commerce announced this week.
On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported another 5,409 COVID-19 cases, pushing the state over a half-million confirmed infections. An additional 51,316 cases were reported last week with 7,751 statewide deaths.
Since the number of cases keeps growing, some potential mini golf players were hesitant about social distancing inside of Englewood restaurants with the makeshift mini-golf courses. Registration for the August tournament stalled.
Ed Hill, executive director of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the tournament, said the event was gaining momentum last week with nearly half of the teams registered. However, after three straight days of record high COVID-19 cases, the number of four-person teams didn’t increase causing the event to be postponed.
Now, the tournament is rescheduled for Dec. 12. Hill said he reached the decision after speaking with each of the restaurant venues and reviewing the number of registered teams, Hill said.
“We asked each restaurant to make a significant investment by constructing a unique mini-golf hole, and providing an exciting experience for the participates.”
Registered teams have the option of a refund, or may remain signed-up for the future event. Then the chamber can begin registering new teams in early September.
In previous years, more than 120 four-person teams, mostly dressed in costume, participated in the event.
“In keeping with the CDC guidelines, this year’s attendance was limited to 50% of capacity,” Hill said.
Other changes for 2020 event include no wrap-up party or shuttle buses. Social distancing between teams will be required. Each team member would have a contactless temperature check and health screening questionnaire. If needed, these procedures will be in place for the rescheduled event, he said.
“Things could change between now and December, but for now we are following the CDC guidelines,” Hill said.
