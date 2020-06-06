ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Community Redevelopment Advisory Board remains on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The June meeting of the advisory board has been canceled.
Since March, Sarasota County suspended meetings of its advisory boards. The CRA office also remains closed to the public due to the virus. However, the CRA staff has been working with individuals and addressing their issues.
"(The county) is working on its re-entry plans," CRA manager Debbie Marks said Friday. "We may know more after June 15."
To date, Marks said, no pressing decisions have required the advisory board to meet. If any issue were to arise, the county administrator would be consulted about staging a special meeting to address it.
When the advisory board does meet again, Marks said, one issue they will likely address is how to deal with parking for events, like the farmers markets which traditionally open in the fall.
While it's not "business as usual" for the CRA, that doesn't mean county staff hasn't been working on projects, such as a band shell and bathrooms at the Plaza property on the 300 block of West Dearborn Street.
"We are still trying to move projects forward," Marks said.
The CRA looks to invest $7 million in a makeover of West Dearborn Street from the 200 block west to Old Englewood Road. The project calls for decorative crosswalk pavers, streetlights and other amenities along West Dearborn Street.
Sarasota County attorneys are now finalizing letters that will be sent out to property owners asking them for easements. Marks intends to contact the property owners individually once the letters are mailed.
Similarly, the CRA plans to improve South McCall Road, south of West Dearborn. The plans include stormwater drainage improvements. The county needs to send out letters to those property owners for easements.
The Englewood CRA funds itself through tax-increment financing. The TIF financial strategy assumes that property values will increase each year within the CRA area. The additional property tax revenues generated from increased property values are then re-channeled back into the CRA area to help finance revitalization, infrastructure and other projects.
The Englewood CRA includes properties from Forked Creek south to the Sarasota-Charlotte county line, the Paul Morris Industrial Park west to the Sarasota County portion of Manasota Key.
The CRA sunsets in 2029.
For more information about the Englewood CRA, visit scgov.net or call 941-861-5000. For immediate attention, call Marks at 941-650-2235.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.