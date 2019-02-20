ENGLEWOOD — Tuesday wasn't a particularly safe day for motorists in Englewood — especially on South McCall Road.
Fender bender after fender bender after fender bender piled up around noontime Tuesday along South McCall Road (State Road 776).
"My understanding is that the most common crashes we respond to in that area are related to distracted driving (rear ends, sideswipes)," Charlotte County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Katie Heck said in an email to the Sun. Nearly half of the accidents to which CCSO responds result in rear-end collisions.
"Rear-end collisions are mostly caused by distracted drivers," Heck said. "When a driver's focus is not on the road, they are unable to react quickly enough to the actions of other drivers."
The Englewood Area Fire Control District responded to a series of three rapid-fired sequential 911 calls:
• 11:18 a.m. a turned over Subaru Outback SUV at the 2400 blocks of South McCall, near Flamingo Drive and across from Dunkin' Donuts and Motel 6.
• 12:12 p.m. a vehicle accident with a motorcyclist at at the 1700 block of South McCall, across from Checkers at Merchants Crossing.
• 12:14 p.m. an accident involving four vehicles at the South McCall-Oriole Boulevard intersection, across from Walgreens and Lemon Bay Isles, Burger King and WalMart. The accident resulted from rear-end collisions.
"Along (State Road 776), we are also responding to sideswipes and angle crashes," Heck said. "These are related to driver's changing or drifting lanes while in the middle of a turn. Vehicles are not permitted to cross lanes during a turn, they must stay in the lane of turn or closest to curb side.
"Unfortunately, this may mean driving past your destination until a safe turnaround location can be located," she said. "Avoiding this slight inconvenience is never worth getting into a crash."
The accidents did hamper afternoon traffic, but the good news that none of the three accidents involved serious, life-threatening injuries, according to Englewood fire reports.
According to Charlotte County EMS reports, a victim in the turned over SUV was transported to Englewood Community Hospital. The second accident also had a victim transported to the hospital. The motorcyclist suffered rashes and scrapes, according to reports. The Oriole Boulevard intersection also saw one victim taken to the hospital and described as in sable condition.
