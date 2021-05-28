ESgasleak052921a

Workers gather near a gas line break in front of Palm Plaza Shopping Center on Friday afternoon in Englewood. A crew cut a 4-inch main line that caused traffic to be rerouted around the busy intersection.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

ENGLEWOOD — A construction crew broke a natural gas main line Friday afternoon in Englewood, causing traffic snarls.

The break happened outside Palm Plaza, 1951 S McCall Road, Englewood at about 2:14 p.m., when workers severed the 4-inch gas line, said Battalion Chief Don Pasick with the Englewood Area Fire Control District.

As a hazardous materials crew worked to pinch off the line, Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies rerouted traffic away from the busy intersection of State Road 776, Placida Road and Pine Street, and blocked off the Palm Plaza shopping center.

TECO owns the gas lines in Charlotte County. The line in Englewood serves many of the restaurants along State Road 776 as a prime source of cooling fuel.

