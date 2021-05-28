ENGLEWOOD — A construction crew broke a natural gas main line Friday afternoon in Englewood, causing traffic snarls.
The break happened outside Palm Plaza, 1951 S McCall Road, Englewood at about 2:14 p.m., when workers severed the 4-inch gas line, said Battalion Chief Don Pasick with the Englewood Area Fire Control District.
As a hazardous materials crew worked to pinch off the line, Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies rerouted traffic away from the busy intersection of State Road 776, Placida Road and Pine Street, and blocked off the Palm Plaza shopping center.
TECO owns the gas lines in Charlotte County. The line in Englewood serves many of the restaurants along State Road 776 as a prime source of cooling fuel.
