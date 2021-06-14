ENGLEWOOD — When an approaching hurricane shut down the SunCoast Blood Centers for four days a few years back, the local branch called an out-of-state facility to help resupply blood to 14 area hospitals.
Today if it happened, there's no one to call due to a nationwide blood shortage.
"We need help now," said Joan Leonard, SunCoast Blood Centers community liaison.
She said those hospitals impacted by the blood shortage serviced by SunCoast Blood Centers include Englewood Community, Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, the North Port emergency room, DeSoto Memorial Hospital, Doctors Hospital and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center in Sarasota, Sarasota Memorial Healthcare System and its Cancer Institute.
Leonard said it was as if a switch was flipped on May 28 when donations halted and now hospitals are down to a one-day supply.
"We need 150 red blood cell units collected every day in order to keep the 14 hospitals supplied, and we haven't had a collection day over 100 since May 28," she said. "We are only averaging about 89 per day.
"On the flip side, hospitals are seeing an increased usage in elective hip or knee surgeries. This increases the need for blood.
"We are at a critical need that we haven't seen in decades," she said. "The summer months are slow, but we get by because we are in a generous region. We need those people and more now. What's scary is it's not just happening here, it's everywhere."
The SunCoast Blood Center believes a few factors impacted blood donations. With the country opening up, people are traveling more now than in the past year and a half. Others are occupied with special events like graduations, weddings and other events that were postponed due to the pandemic.
And not helping matters is confusion and misinfomation about the COVID-19 vaccination and donating blood.
"You can get your vaccine (one of the three offered in the US) in the morning and then donate blood in the afternoon, it's perfectly safe," Leonard said. "You can also donate if you are not vaccinated. We follow the all of the FDA regulations for blood donations and CDC guidelines for donating during the pandemic. We think people are staying away because they don't think they can donate because they got the vaccine and that's just not the case."
Leonard said she met a 19-year-old who was donating for the first time with her parents.
"Students can start donating at 16 years old with parental consent through www.SuncoastBlood.org," she said.
Leonard said those afraid of needles simply don't have to look while blood is being drawn. She said the process takes no longer than 15 minutes. She said donors can bring ear buds and listen to their own music.
"Or if the donor prefers, our staff can sing to them," Leonard joked. "We will do what it takes to get new donors."
The SunCoast Blood Center will speak to community groups, community centers, businesses, homeowners' groups, garden clubs, and anyone else willing to sponsor a blood drive.
Leonard is visiting the Masonic Lodge in Englewood on June 22 during their dinner fundraiser to answer any questions about blood donations in preparation for a June 27 community-wide blood drive at the lodge, 265 Pine St., Englewood.
"Only 3 percent of people donate blood, which means the other 97% are out there," Leonard said. "I always tell people to put donating blood on their bucket list. Everyone should at least try it once and then we can take it from there.
"I met a woman who donated for the first time at 56 years old," Leonard said. "She said it made her life more valuable. It makes me cry. We see the next generation taking jobs we used to do and sometimes don't feel valued. For this woman, donating and helping save three other people gave her back that sense of pride."
According to OneBlood with blood donation sites in Port Charlotte, it must be 56 days since the last whole blood donation before a new donation can be drawn. Donating blood is safe. COVID-19 doesn't pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives.
OneBlood partners with Publix, Walmart, Bealls and Lowe's offering gift cards in exchange for a blood donation.
