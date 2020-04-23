ENGLEWOOD — After a successful day of selling their dairy products in Englewood on Saturday, owners of the family-owned Dakin Dairy made a second trip to the community this week, and found hundreds more eager customers.
On Saturday, Jennifer Osterling sold nearly all the 3,500 gallons of milk and other products she hauled in a Ryder refrigerated truck from the dairy in Manatee County's Myakka City to the parking lot of the A&B Restaurant in Englewood.
The dairy, like many other businesses, is struggling to survive the pandemic. Demand from their commercial customers — restaurants, schools and other businesses — has dried up. Despite the lower demand, dairy cows still need to be milked every day — so if the milk isn't sold, it is wasted.
On Thursday, the dairy truck arrived in Placida with 5,000 gallons of milk and other fresh dairy products, setting up shop in the parking lot of the Cape Haze Convenience Store at Placida Road and Esther Street.
Like the customers Saturday, people lined up, with most practicing safe social distancing. The line extended around the parking lot and down Esther Street.
To keep things moving, Dakin sold everything with cash only. Milk is $2.50 a gallon, and chocolate milk is $3.50 for a half-gallon.
"Englewood rocks," Osterling said Thursday afternoon. "People have been very supportive."
The Dakin family has been milking cows in Manatee County since 1973. It is among fewer than 150 commercial dairies operating today throughout Florida. Before the onset of the pandemic, the Dakins offered public tours of the dairy. Now, they're struggling to stay in business.
Artist Caroll Swayze has helped the dairy farm find places in Englewood to park and sell their products, and has also promoted their sales through her Facebook page.
The response has been encouraging, as the dairy has found a market for their milk.
"I wanted to help out," said Englewood resident Lee Roberts, who was already familiar with Dakin Farms and its products.
Cape Haze Convenience Store owner Theresa Falcone also wanted to help those in need, not only to the family-run dairy, but Englewood's charitable food pantries. She distributed 50 gallons of milk between the pantries.
Dakin Farm owners have yet to decide whether they'll be coming to Englewood on a regular basis, Osterling said. This week they've also sold milk in Sebring, Sarasota and St. Petersburg. To learn more about the farm, visit dakindairyfarms.com or check out their Dakin Dairy Farm page on Facebook for updated schedules.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.