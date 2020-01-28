ENGLEWOOD — Band students at L.A. Ainger Middle School and Lemon Bay High will join with professional touring musicians today and tonight for practice and then a performance.
The Dallas Brass Bass Band is performing from 7-9 p.m. tonight, Jan. 30, at the Lemon Bay Performing Arts Center, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood.
The band plays all kinds of music — patriotic, classical, and romantic songs, and even a little comedy — and been performing for years. They've appeared before Presidents Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush. They've made appearances with Cincinnati Pops, New York Pops, at Carnegie Hall, and all over the world.
More importantly, says Philip Eyrich, band director at Lemon Bay High School, the Dallas Brass Band travels to public schools and works with students and then does a community performance.
That's what will happen today for local music students at the middle and high school.
"It is a powerhouse brass group. These are professional musicians, so our students will get a new perspective on what music-making can be," Eyrich said. "For many, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It's a one-night-only event."
The band students from the middle school and high school will join the Dallas Brass Band for the finale of their show tonight.
Eyrich said he responded to an email from the Dallas Brass Band reaching out to Florida schools to see if there was interest in the dual performance.
"The Dallas Brass Band is going to be doing an in-school practice with both bands," Eyrich said. "It will be a very exciting day on Thursday."
"The public should come out because it will be an evening of wonderful patriotic music being performed by an ensemble that literally will never play together in the same configuration again," he said. "It is a very unique partnership that is all about the kids. The community coming out to support these students will have an amazing impact on both band programs."
Eyrich hopes to sell about 500 tickets to the show for tonight's performance. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 tonight. Tickets can be purchased at www.bandsoflbhs.com/dallas-brass-tickets.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.