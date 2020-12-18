ENGLEWOOD — Diane Albert’s unreliable Ford Focus was the only vehicle she had to drive her granddaughters to and from Vineland Elementary School.
But while waiting in the parent pickup line on a recent afternoon, a sheriff’s patrol car pulled behind Albert and deputy asked her to get out of her car. Several Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies, including Sheriff Bill Prummell, were standing by. Confused, the 62-year-old asked Prummell what was going on.
“We kind of heard you were a little bit down on your luck here, and you are raising your grandkids, and we think that’s a great thing,” Prummell said. “We wanted to bring a little sunshine to your Christmas.”
Seconds later a deputy pointed at a brand new, white Honda Fit with a large red bow across the hood. “Merry Christmas,” a deputy said.
“What is this all about?” she asks a tall man in a bullet-proof vest, who is not a deputy.
The man, best known as Englewood’s YouTube sensation Danny Duncan, hugs Albert.
“I don’t know what to say,” Albert cried.
Albert said she was shocked. She didn’t believe the car was hers. She thanked everyone several times. She parked her old Ford, and drove the Honda in line to pick up her granddaughters Jordan, 6, and Brianna, 9.
“They didn’t want to get in the car because it wasn’t Nana’s,” Albert said. “They were shocked too. I kept saying, ‘It’s my car. It’s mine.’”
Albert said the front-end of her old Focus was deteriorating. She knew it was time for another vehicle, but with COVID-19 and other financial obstacles, there was no way she could afford a car now. Duncan, who grew up in Englewood, also gave Albert a check to help with gas, insurance, food and other bills.
“My last car was bought at a junkyard,” she said. “I’ve never owned a new car. I still can’t believe it.”
Albert said she hasn’t named the car yet.
“I’m saving it for my granddaughters to do,” she said, adding she is extremely grateful to Duncan for buying the car. “No words can explain how I feel about Danny’s thoughtfulness and what he did for my grandkids and me. I want to thank the sheriff and his deputies because they are great too.”
YouTube ‘influencer’
Duncan may be Lemon Bay High School’s most well-known alumni. He has millions of followers who watch his prank videos, follow his skateboarding and digital blogs, and buy their T-shirts and sweatshirts from his line of clothing. (Hint: If you’ve seen a shirt or hoodie boldly stating “Virginity Rocks” in big letters, that came from Duncan’s company.)
Years ago, he bought his mom a home in Englewood and his best friend a Tesla. This Christmas, he wanted to do good for those in need in his hometown.
He called deputy Ron Beck to ask if the sheriff’s office would help him give away five checks to deserving Englewood residents in need.
“He gave away $2,500 checks to two school teachers in need,” Prummell said. “We staged a few things to help Danny so he could bring them a little blessing this Christmas. I like that he wanted to do something good for the less-fortunate.”
The started early one morning last week. At 6:30 a.m., Duncan and a few deputies road through Englewood scoping out their five “targets.” A deputy would pull over the person and seconds later, Duncan would hand them a $2,500 check.
“It was really cool to pull over the cars,” Duncan said. “They thought they were getting a ticket of some sort and were scared, wondering what they did wrong and cry. No one wants a ticket this close to Christmas.
“It was awesome to tell them they didn’t do anything wrong. They deserved a better holiday. Every family had a back story and were going through tough times.”
Duncan, whose become a snowbird here while living in California half of the year, said he hopes 2021 brings him more fame so he can do more for the community.
“I hope to a get a TV show, like a reality show of my life, but one that’s real,” said Duncan, who owns a small building on West Dearborn Street in Englewood where he does his video editing. “I’m off to do bigger and crazier things on my YouTube channel next year. I’m trying to keep going in an upward trajectory in 2021.”
