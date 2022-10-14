ENGLEWOOD — From a seat in a helicopter, Danny Duncan — who is best known for his over the top antics in YouTube videos — sat silently, witnessing Hurricane Ian's mass destruction and flooding after it slammed into Englewood.

With Protogy TV, the famous YouTuber created a video for his 6.8 million fans. It's called "Hurricane Ian Destroyed My Hometown!" It uses video shot as Duncan flies over leveled buildings and visits a crying resident who lost everything when parts of the roof blew away and water soaked her belongings. 


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

