ENGLEWOOD — From a seat in a helicopter, Danny Duncan — who is best known for his over the top antics in YouTube videos — sat silently, witnessing Hurricane Ian's mass destruction and flooding after it slammed into Englewood.
With Protogy TV, the famous YouTuber created a video for his 6.8 million fans. It's called "Hurricane Ian Destroyed My Hometown!" It uses video shot as Duncan flies over leveled buildings and visits a crying resident who lost everything when parts of the roof blew away and water soaked her belongings.
The video, which has more than 3.5 million views, begins with Gov. Ron DeSantis saying the impacts of this storm are historical and then President Joe Biden saying Hurricane Ian is among the "worst in the nation's history."
"It wasn't supposed to hit Englewood," Duncan says in the video while at a California airport. "Everyone in my family was like 'no, you are good' because I was in LA for work. And then last minute it turns and hits Englewood directly."
Duncan said he couldn't reach anyone in Florida so he and his crew booked the quickest flight they could to Georgia where they believed wasn't hit as hard by the hurricane. They went to a Home Depot and bought supplies, generators, water and tarps and drove 10 hours to Englewood.
First Duncan saw hundreds of heritage oak trees toppled. He realized the closer he got to mobile homes, the 155 mph winds would have created real damage.
As he drove down West Dearborn Street, Englewood's traditional business district, he discovered neither of the two buildings he owns were heavily damaged. He wondered why since one is set for demolition to build a mini golf course. Even his sign was fine, but his billboard, which he tried to blow up months earlier as a stunt, was gone.
"I can't believe my sign is still there," he said, adding neighboring businesses weren't as lucky. Their windows blew out. Debris riddled the newly paved roads.
"All of the windows in the businesses on this side were blown out (at businesses along Dearborn Street)," he said.
With aluminum everywhere from nearby mobile home parks, Duncan said in the video, "That's who we probably need to help the most. The trailer parks are completely destroyed. The people can't leave their homes, there's water all the way up to their house."
Duncan has a lighthearted moment while bringing supplies to his mom. He yells, "Why are you not taking care of the house I bought you? Look at all of these (downed) trees." His mom says she thought the roof was going to rip off during the storm. She hugs him.
Then he and the crew boarded a Hummer and drove through flooded neighborhoods and had to stop after roofing debris clogged one of the streets.
Overwhelmed at the damage, Duncan told his followers he doesn't know what he could do besides share the need for help with "millions of people who can potentially help."
He brought a generator to a man who didn't have power and uses a breathing machine. He and others give cases of water to anyone in need, some of his fans recognized him. Others were curious.
One asked, "Are you Danny Duncan?" and he replies, "No, my dad owns the National Guard." She laughs and hugs him.
The end of Duncan's video features a new black T-shirt and hoodie with an outline of Florida in a turquoises heart with the words "I love hot moms."
"My manager set it up and 100% of the proceeds will go back to Englewood for Hurricane Ian relief," Duncan told the Daily Sun.
Duncan's team is working with Brian Faro and the Englewood Chamber of Commerce Leadership Alumni that has a special recovery fund. Duncan's efforts so far raised several thousand dollars but said it's not enough.
"It really is overwhelming. Everyone I met had some type of damage to their home or vehicle or both. Whole neighborhoods were destroyed. It's going to take a lot of time to rebuild. Some people can't. It's just heartbreaking to see so many people displaced."
Duncan's Florida Charity black T-shirts are $30 and come in all sizes and the hoodie is $50.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.