VENICE — Every word Monica Medina spoke captivated the audience.
She shared what it’s like at 17 living in a violent household for 15 years until her mother died.
“My mom was murdered by my stepfather in 2009,” Medina told guests at the recent Homeless to Home at Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice. “My mom attempted to leave several times in her 15-year marriage ... When I realized we were finally leaving I was overwhelmed.”
She said her stepfather often hit and threatened her. She said she was always “looking over her shoulder” in fear for her mother.
“I hadn’t given myself any time to process these hopes, dreams and wishes that were coming into reality,” she said.
Medina said her mother often fought and then made up with her stepfather, a charismatic Chicago police officer.
“We thought this time it was different,” Medina said. “Mom wasn’t just venting or wishing, hoping or praying anymore, she was preparing our way out.”
On May 31, 2009, after learning his wife was leaving him, Medina’s stepfather shot her 44-year-old mother multiple times. He drove her car, with her body in the trunk, to an area not far from their Illinois home. Her remains were discovered the next day.
Medina was 17. She and her younger brother’s lives were changed after their stepfather’s arrest.
It took eight years for the trial. Medina and her brother spent that time trying to piece their lives together. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Northern Illinois University in 2014. She moved to Florida. Lingering legal issues against her stepfather made it impossible to start a new life, especially during the trial.
It brought back all of the pain from the man she calls evil.
She was somewhat comforted when the jury took only an hour to convict her stepfather of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide. He was sentenced to life in prison.
Medina finally felt free to create a new life.
Establishing a new Florida life
In Florida, Medina worked at the Centerstone Behavioral Health Hospital for five years.
“I was trying to heal and grieve,” she said. “Moving to Florida was my pursuit of helping others.”
At 27, she has served as a personal trainer, research assistant, domestic violence advocate in Sarasota County with the Safe Place And Rape Crisis Center auxiliary.
“I’d like to be doing more with the organizations in the area,” she said. “I feel I can do it because after years of self-sabotage and self-imposed limitations, I developed self-care routines. I worked tirelessly on my releasing my own restraints. Three years later, I had the ability to love, rely and trust myself in a way no one ever showed me was possible.”
A new book
At the Homeless to Home luncheon, which brings South County nonprofits together to share resources for the area’s needy, Medina spoke about her new book “The Third Return — A Memoir.”
It includes chapters about each time her mother returned back to her abuser and the third return was fatal, along with forgiveness, loving freely and moving hopes into reality. It will be out in May on Amazon.
“As a life coach, I focus on the power of self love,” she said. “I use my experiences to help women in major transitions, so they too can find trust, love and reliability within themselves and ultimately, live a better life.”
Ellen Domke, who leads the Homeless to Home meetings, thanked Medina for her discussion.
“We hear these powerful stories filled with tragedy,” she said. “Then we learn that people like Monica work well with women who want out of dire situations because she truly understands what they are going through and how to get help.”
The next Homeless to Home meeting is 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Plantation Country Club in Venice. The guest speaker is Stephanie Harris from Unite Us Technology Company.
For more information on Monica Medina, visit youbeautifullife.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.