ENGLEWOOD — Workers have removed the 1970 Formosa sailboat that’s been sitting on its side for a year and a half in Chadwick Cove.
But, the job isn’t done yet, and as of Wednesday, the boat was stuck a little over two miles away at Indian Mound Park.
It’s been three days since workers from Sea Tow of Venice towed the derelict boat from the sand bar near Englewood Beach to the boat ramp at Indian Mound Park. The West Coast Inland Navigation District paid $10,000 to Craig Marcum, owner of Sea Tow Venice, to remove the sailboat.
However, Marcum’s crew has hit a few snags this week once the steel vessel reached the ramp. Marcum rented a crane from an Arcadia company.
For nearly five hours, the crane pulled the listed boat slowly out of the water. Nine times the two tow chains snapped. Marcum left for 45 minutes and returned with wooden posts. He positioned them under the boat to help drag it out of the water. They quickly shredded as they were dragged under the boat. The crane operator added yellow tow straps to the chains.
By late Wednesday, the boat was mostly away from dock and out of the water but was stuck on a small hump at the ramp.
“We will be back Thursday with heavier chains,” Marcum said. “Once it’s completely out, the boat will be chopped up and put in two Dumpsters at the park and hauled away.”
There are two boat ramps at the park. The one on the opposite side of the derelict boat is still in use during the sailboat removal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.