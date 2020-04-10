Students at Foundations Preschool in Englewood enjoyed baskets recently given to them in a curbside parade. Their teachers made signs telling them they are missed and loved this Easter.
Daycare has Easter parade, gives baskets
- ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
-
- Updated
- 0
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.