ENGLEWOOD — With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sarasota County curtailed public meetings and events through most of 2020. That included citizen advisory board meetings.
While commission meetings went on virtually, and then live with limited numbers of people attending, many of the advisory committees stayed inactive.
One of those, the Englewood Community Redevelopment Advisory Board, is expected to hold its first meeting since April 2020 at the end of March or possibly April this year — even if it's to be a internet Zoom meeting where members participate remotely.
The hiatus of the advisory board meetings doesn't mean West Dearborn Street improvements and other CRA plans have been sitting on a shelf.
"I know everybody is concerned with it," CRA manager Debbie Marks said.
Dearborn makeover
Kimley Horn consultants are finalizing engineering designs before Sarasota County seek contractor bids. Once a contractor is selected, construction must begin in 45 days.
If all goes well, construction could begin as early as May or June. The plans call for a complete makeover of Dearborn Street from its Indiana Avenue intersection to its Old Englewood Road intersection.
"Please be patient during construction," Marks said. "It's going to be interesting, but I know we can do it. We made it through the (low-impact stormwater drainage construction)."
Much of the timing for the estimated $7 million construction project will depend upon the contractor's timeline.
The county will notify property owners and merchants on the progress of the project and give them advance notice when construction will most affect their properties.
Dearborn Street Plaza
The Dearborn Street Plaza, on the 300 block of West Dearborn, has been a popular site to stage the weekly Englewood Farmers Market, concerts and other community events.
The CRA plans to construct a permanent band shell and other improvements to the plaza.
County Building staff is now completing its review of plans and will be forwarding a construction bid package to Procurement in the "next couple of weeks."
Again, if all goes well, county staff expects to release its bid by the end of February or early in March. Construction could begin in May or June.
The plaza will be closed to all events during construction.
Arts District improvements
The Arts District is basically a transitional zoning overlay district between the commercial zoning on West Dearborn and residential zoning north of Dearborn Street.
In the Arts District, property owners can operate an arts studio or other business out of their homes if they live on the premises.
The CRA will look to improve streetlights, drainage improvements sidewalks and boardwalks in the art district that will be more pedestrian friendly. Small satellite parking, no more than 33 spaces, is being considered.
Engineers are scoping out a design contract. No funding for construction has been allocated. Construction may have to be "phased" as funding becomes available.
South McCall Road improvements
Kimley Horn engineers finalized stormwater improvements along McCall, south of its West Dearborn Street intersection. Kimley Horn and county staff will be contacting individual property owners where easements are necessary to make the improvements.
Construction, including minor work on sidewalks and streetlighting, might begin in the fall of this year. But other land use issues are outstanding and will require future discussions.
Due to COVID, the CRA office is closed. For more information, call 941-650-2235 or email englewoodcra@scgov.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.