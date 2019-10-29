ENGLEWOOD — The candy that will be handed out on West Dearborn Street tomorrow could probably be measured in tons.
That's because hundreds and hundreds of pounds of sweets swill be handed out Thursday evening for 24th Annual Halloween Safe Walk.
An Englewood tradition, most of West Dearborn Street will be closed to vehicles from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31, from its McCall Road intersection west to Cedar Street.
Authorized West Dearborn businesses, local churches and others will be distributing candy to the thousands of parents, their children and others who turn out for the safe walk. Estimates range from 2,000 or 3,000 or more will turn out — many in some kind of costume.
"Some businesses will get together and pass out candy," said Taylor Meals, president of the Olde Englewood Village Association, which is sponsoring the safe walk. "It gets pretty expensive to anyone participating."
The reward, Meals suggested: "The kids get really excited. It's a safe place for parents to bring their kids."
As of Tuesday, the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary alone collected more than 250 pounds of candy from its members. Rotary members will also be helping to set up the traffic barriers.
Besides a plethora of candy, the Safe Walk will include music by DJ "Traveling Tom's Tunes," and an opportunity for "Pumpkin Patch" photos at the corner of Dearborn and Magnolia Avenue. Pet owners can enter their animals 5:30 p.m. in the Pet Costume Contest at 355 W. Dearborn St.
Those who want to hand out candy must register with the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency. The CRA is handing out fliers identifying those who registered. Sarasota County Sheriff's deputies will be patrolling Dearborn Street ensuring everyone handing out candy registered in advance, CRA manager Debbie Marks said.
This could be a big year for those making the rounds.
Normally, 40 or so businesses, churches and others register to hand out candy at the safe walk. This year, that number is up to 60. Marks doesn't know why.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.