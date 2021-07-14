SARASOTA — Barring any unforeseen difficulties, at least one project to improve Englewood’s West Dearborn Street can move forward.
Without discussion, Sarasota County commissioners unanimously approved a $1.2 million contract with Stellar Development Inc. to construct a band shell on the site of the Dearborn Street Plaza.
The plaza in the 300 block of the street and his the site of community gatherings and concerts, and home of the Englewood Farmers Market each Thursday from October through May.
“The community has always envisioned a permanent town center space for gatherings,” a staff memo to commissioners about the project stated.
The memo goes on to add that a permanent band shell would allow for more community events, even into the evening hours, such as “Jazz in the Park” or “Movies in the Park” on a more routine basis.
The contract with Stellar, a Sarasota County company, calls for construction to be complete within 210 days with an additional 30 days allowed until final acceptance by the county.
The project will begin when the county’s Procurement Office produces a purchase order.
The staff memo notes that residents and businesses in the immediate area will be notified two weeks before the start of construction. Updates during construction will be provided in the weekly Construction – One Week Look Ahead Report that is posted to the scgov.net website and in the Englewood Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) Constant Contact Newsletter.
Funding for the project comes from the county’s penny sales tax and capital improvement funds in the Englewood CRA’s budget.
Construction of the band shell is part of a larger $7.7 million project to improve Dearborn Street from State Road 776 to Old Englewood Road, adding decorative intersections and sidewalks, new LED lighting and signs, pedestrian gathering areas, additional on-street parking and a gateway sign.
That project, which was to begin last month, is stalled with the discovery of discrepancies in a survey conducted over a year ago.
Commissioners asked no questions about the delay Wednesday during their less than five-minute consideration of the band shell contract.
