Overgrowth

Overgrown vegetation spills onto the sidewalk on Dearborn Street.

 PHOTO BY JESSICA ORLANDO

ENGLEWOOD — Englewood residents are frustrated by Dearborn Street’s overgrown landscaping, they said at Wednesday’s meeting of the Community Redevelopment Agency’s advisory board.

A year-long streetscaping project completed in January included planters, new sidewalks and curbing, trash receptacles, lighting and a freshly paved road.


   
