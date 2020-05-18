ENGLEWOOD — No one wants to spoil a fun day at the beach.
But the Coastal Wildlife Club and sea turtle conservationists ask people who dig deep holes on Gulf beaches to please fill in the holes before they leave.
Just by filling in a hole, people can help save a nesting sea turtle from potential harm and save the lives of newly hatched sea turtles scrambling off the beaches and into the Gulf.
“Holes left on the beach are extremely dangerous to people and to turtles,” said Wilma Katz who, with Zoe Bass, is a state primary permit holder overseeing volunteer sea turtle patrols on Manasota Key.
Bass added the holes can prove particularly dangerous for people who like to walk the beaches at night.
CWC volunteer patrol member Dorothy Johns, new to sea turtle patrolling this season, discovered and filled in a very deep hole on Manasota Key on Sunday morning.
Sea turtles can become trapped and injured if they fall into a hole. They could even die. In 2012, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported how a nesting turtle on a northeast Florida beach fell into a hole, broke its neck and died there.
“In addition to heavy beach traffic that may deter nesting sea turtles, mothers and hatchlings often encounter obstacles created by unknowing visitors,” the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service advised on www.fws.gov.
“When leaving the beach, please remove all gear and trash, knock down sand structures, and fill in holes that may obstruct sea turtles and their hatchlings,” the Wildlife Service stated.
Nesting reports
The local “official” sea turtle nesting season started May 1 and ends Oct. 31.
As of May 15, the CWC volunteers reported 319 loggerhead nests on Manasota Key.
Mote Marine Laboratory oversees sea turtle nesting from Venice to Longboat Key.
So far this season, Mote has reported 86 loggerhead nests. Casey Key leads with 30 nests, while Longboat is a close second with 28 nests. Sea turtle patrols documented 18 nests on Venice beaches.
To learn more about sea turtles, visit myfwc.com or mote.org. To learn more about sea turtle nesting on Manasota Key, visit the Coastal Wildlife Club Facebook page. Callers can reach Coastal Wildlife Club at 941-212-2214
