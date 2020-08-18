Scott Ritter celebrated his 20th anniversary this summer with his wife Cheri in a Wisconsin hospital.
The 46-year-old Englewood man wound up there after a deer crashed into his motorcycle, causing him traumatic injuries.
Just two days into his vacation on July 17, Ritter and friend Matt Holmgreen were riding motorcycles along the Mississippi River in the back roads of Wisconsin, which is Ritter’s home state.
At about 8 p.m. that evening, they saw some deer along the rural road, and slowed down. A few seconds later, a deer bolted into view, right in front of Ritter’s BMW motorcycle. Ritter crashed.
Despite wearing a helmet, he landed unconscious, lying in the road.
Ritter was airlifted by helicopter to Gunderson Health System Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
He was admitted to the ICU unit with a skull fracture, broken ribs and collarbone, and badly scraped up knees. Doctors controlled Ritter’s brain swelling through an induced coma.
Because of COVID-19, only one of Ritter’s family members was allowed by his side in the hospital each day. After Ritter’s coronavirus test came back negative, wife Cheri and her 19-year-old daughter Ingrid took turns spending days at the hospital. It was always a good day when Ritter responded to hearing Ingrid’s voice or holding Cheri’s hand.
On July 20, Cheri and Scott celebrated their 20th anniversary. Scott was slightly overwhelmed because he couldn’t quite understand everything that was going on.
“The nurses made them a big card and everyone signed it,” said Scott’s mother Candy Van Lysal of Wellen Park in North Port. “They brought them a special dinner. It was really, really nice for them. It wasn’t how they planned on celebrating their anniversary, but the nurses made it special for them.”
The couple moved from Wisconsin to Englewood six years ago. Ritter is a salesman at Ingman Marine.
After four weeks in the Wisconsin hospital, Ritter is recovering, and anxious to return to Florida and back to work. However, he can’t yet. He’s waiting for a medical appointment in Florida before he return home.
“He’s retained a lot,” Van Lysal said. “He’s not back to normal. He was discharged from the hospital. He was in a neuroscience inpatient rehab center. He was getting antsy to leave there. They released him to a cousin’s house that’s an hour away from the hospital. She is an RN, so he’s getting the care he needs.”
After he left the rehab center, Van Lysal said her son’s personality changed back to his happy self. He was hugging everyone, especially after not seeing his 15-year-old daughter Greta who wasn’t allowed at the hospital because of the COVID-19 policy. Ritter also got lots of love and licks from his best friend, Margot, the family dog.
“He couldn’t be happier,” Van Lysal said.
Helping the family
Understanding that neither Ritter nor his wife could work during the first week of recover, Matt Holmgreen’s wife Kim launched a gofundme page to help the Ritters with mounting expenses.
Kim wrote, “the family doesn’t have health insurance to cover the astounding medical costs associated with the accident.”
Prior to the crash, Cheri worked part-time at Publix. She applied for a fulltime job in April and was hired. However, she couldn’t start because the employer canceled training multiple times due to COVID-19 concerns.
So far, $26,925 of the $150,000 goal was raised. Donations came from some customers Ritter sold boats to, his employer and family friends.
“Scott doesn’t understand what happened,” Van Lysal said. “I explained he had two black eyes. He said no he didn’t. I had to show him pictures and an article they wrote about him. He didn’t believe all of this happened. Once he did, he spent all of his time thanking everyone who helped him including the hospital housekeeping staff.”
Van Lysal said if her son wasn’t wearing a helmet, he wouldn’t be alive.
“Now when I see someone not wearing a helmet on a motorcycle, I cry,” she said. “I love my son so much. He just loves people. He has good friends.
“One time while on vacation, he took a photo of a bridge in Maine and posted it on social media,” she said. “Someone wrote him and said it looked like you are coming into our town. The person invited Scott and Cheri to stay with them out to dinner and to their fancy cabin on the water in Maine. No matter wherever he goes, Scott makes friends. I shake my head and say ‘wow he’s just got one of those great personalities.’ He told me he needs to get his life back.”
On the gofundme page, Kim wrote, “If you know Scott, you know what a good person he is. He is genuine, funny, loving and would give the shirt off his back to help those he loves. Let’s rally around the Ritter family and do the same for them.”
To learn more, visit www.gofundme.com/f/support-scott-ritter-amp-family.
