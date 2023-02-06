SOUTH GULF COVE — After paying $600,000 to have a $305,000 home built in South Gulf Cove, Tina McAtee says Florida legislators must do better at holding contractors accountable.
In 2018, Tina and Dan McAtee signed a contract with Rhino Custom Homes, which never finished their house.
Tina McAtee filed hundreds of pages of paperwork with the state recovery fund through the Department of Business Professional Regulation. The default on their home not only depleted their retirement savings, it stressed their marriage, they said.
Tina McAtee refused to hire an attorney, and for years fought to recoup the $200,000 she paid to Rhino Custom Homes. She filed a claim with the Florida’s recovery fund.
The state fund is for victims of builder fraud. It is capped at $500,000 per builder, regardless of the number of people with claims. Each qualifying claim can receive up to $50,000, no matter how much they lost from the builder. The builder is required to pay back the state fund. However, the state rarely goes after the builder for repayment, officials say.
North Port resident David Haas agrees the state system is broken. So does Meredith Winner. Both say they gave Rhino Custom Homes owner Mark Southwick and his one-time registered agent deposits for unfinished homes.
All say navigating the state recovery fund after Rhino Custom Homes went defunct was a nightmare. All agree that builders shouldn’t be allowed to collect deposits, go broke, and then form a new company or work under another contractor’s license.
“We fought so hard to get any money back from the state,” Winner said. “We have photos of our builder’s partners spending the summer in Spain and their fancy new cars and boats. Knowing they used our deposits to jet-set is unbelievable. And we found out the company received thousands in COVID-19 relief funds. And still never paid us back. Instead they started another company in another county.”
In August, Southwick surrendered his contractor’s license to the state. Court records in Charlotte and Sarasota counties show there were nearly 50 claimants of the now-defunct Rhino Custom Homes, some of whom are still dealing with the state recovery fund.
The Daily Sun tried to contact Southwick by email and his cellphone, but he could not be reached for comment.
SHATTERED DREAMS
McAtee said building near a canal with a pool was going to be the couple’s dream, a retirement home.
Instead, she was left with “paper, but no shingles” on the roof, long periods with no meaningful construction and demands for more deposits.
“We didn’t have drywall, garage doors or windows,” she said. “The plumbing, septic, electric, ductwork was all subpar. We had to pay for it again because it was built so poorly. We had to start all over again with a new contractor, but there were three liens totaling $25,000 placed against our home from subcontractors who weren’t paid by Rhino Custom Homes. It was a nightmare.”
The McAtees hired another builder. They paid $600,000 to finish their home. However, their savings was gone. They lived in the home for six months and sold it to recoup some of their retirement money. They bought a home in Rotonda.
McAtee said the state needs to do something different.
“It’s so frustrating that the builders are allowed to get away with collecting money and not completing houses or doing them so poorly that they can’t pass inspections,” she said. “We were told by Mark Southwick that our permit was pulled and his partner was trying to collect more money from us, but the permit hadn’t been pulled.”
McAtee filed a police report with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a complaint with the Better Business Bureau and with the state.
After three years of filing paperwork and attending hearings, the McAtees received $50,000 from the state recovery fund.
Winner also received money from the state fund. However, she never moved into her retirement home.
“In 2018, Rhino promised to build my home in six months,” Winner said. “Three years and three builders later, the home was finally finished. How could I live there? There wasn’t anything positive about my homebuilding experience in Florida.”
After David Haas realized his home and several others were at a standstill, he fired Rhino Custom Homes, which refused to refund his deposit. In 2020, Haas filed a claim with the state recovery fund.
Last month, he was awarded $50,000, which he hasn’t yet received.
“You couldn’t pay me to build in Florida ever again,” Haas said.
He credited Gilley Custom Homes of North Port with doing a "great job" completing their home.
“But there are four homes on my block that are unfinished and have been that way for some time," Haas said. "There are just so many bad contractors out there.”
