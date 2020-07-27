COVID-19 hasn't stopped Meals on Wheels volunteers from delivering food to homebound residents, but it did impact the organization this summer.
The separate nonprofits in Englewood, North Port and Port Charlotte have experienced a reduction in kitchen staff and drivers due to the virus. Meals on Wheels delivers daily nutritious meals for $5 to residents who can't get out to shop, or who can't prepare their own meals. They don't receive any federal funding, but exist on donations and grants.
Now, each could use a little help.
'INTENSE' IN ENGLEWOOD
After COVID-19 hit, Meals on Wheels in Englewood saw an increase of more than 170 residents in need of delivered meals. Many were quarantined or immune-compromised and needed help getting food.
"Things were pretty intense for a while, we had a waiting list because our kitchen couldn't accommodate all of the meals that needed to be prepared," said Pam Van Horn, who volunteers on Fridays at the Englewood location.
"During the summer, a lot of our drivers and kitchen workers usually head home (to northern states). Many didn't go anywhere because of the virus. But we still need substitutes, because some of those volunteers are older and don't leave their homes much."
One ongoing supply the Englewood crew at 400 Loma Linda Road needs is plastic grocery bags. Volunteers bag the styrofoam food boxes to help keep everything in place. Drivers mostly transport them in coolers.
"We go through about 160 grocery bags a day," said Terri Lawson, driver and volunteer coordinator. "It's our biggest need in the kitchen. Some people go to Walmart or Dollar General and ask for a box of them or as many bags as possible."
Other supplies needed include liquid dish detergent, toothpaste, toilet paper and other hygiene products. Drivers give the supplies to residents in need.
Anyone interested in helping in the kitchen would be warming up food and filling food containers.
"The main meal is cooked the night before," Lawson said. "The sides, like mashed potatoes, are cooked in the morning. The pudding and milks are also added in the morning. Volunteers come in at 7:30 a.m. and leave before 11 a.m."
NORTH PORT NEEDS
In North Port, there's definitely a need for a cook.
"It's difficult to get people to stay during a pandemic," said Wanda Korte, who coordinates things in the kitchen at Biscayne Plaza, 13600 Tamiami Trail. "People are here for a month or so, and then they can't help anymore. We are all volunteers and no one gets paid.
"I need a cook for Wednesdays. We serve about 150 meals six days a week right now.
Understanding the need for help, the Heron Creek Foundation recently awarded the North Port nonprofit a $2,500 grant.
According to North Port Meals on Wheels, the grant covers 500 meals and wellness checks for recipients who can't afford the $5 meal donation.
In a Facebook post, North Port Meals on Wheels explained "as the dangers of exposure to COVID-19 continue, especially for the population served by NPMOW, the volunteers may deliver even more than the estimated 32,000 total meals in 2020. The group calls Meals recipients to check on them each week."
Meals volunteers know their clients can stay in their own homes instead of an assisted living facility or a hospital because they get meals six days a week from from Meals on Wheels.
"The daily visit also gives them something to look forward to, a chance to talk, laugh, cry or pray with someone, and gives their family peace-of-mind knowing someone is checking on them," according to the Meals on Wheels post. "Even though they can’t give out hugs right now, a chat from 6 feet away or even just a wave through the window still means a lot."
Last year, the North Port organization served more than 220 different people. Some were clients for only a few weeks while recovering from an illness or medical procedure. Others are annual users — including 35 veterans. About one-third are under 75, one-third are 75-85, and one-third are over 85.
North Port's Meals on Wheels requires nearly 200 volunteers to accomplish its mission every week.
DRIVING PORT CHARLOTTE
In Port Charlotte, Meals on Wheels could use a few good drivers.
"We desperately need volunteer drivers right now," said Teresa Desguin, president of the board. "Many of our volunteers are up north and many people are afraid to go outside."
The program feeds about 180 people a day. Desguin emphasized there is no contact between the drivers and the recipients during the delivery process.
"Our drivers drop the meals off outside their door in a cooler," Desguin said. "They are very safe and use masks, hand sanitizers and gloves. The person can pay by credit or debit card, or leave a check outside in the cooler."
It takes about 90 minutes to do a route. Many couples volunteer together and pick a day and a route close to where they live. All drivers are background checked before they are assigned a route.
The main office, kitchen and thrift store — which raises revenue in support of funding meals — are all at 3082 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
"Our thrift shop helps to support the Meals on Wheels program by resale of gently used donated items," Desguin said. "We rely solely on donations and proceeds from the store. All donations are 100% tax deductible and 100% of the proceeds help to feed someone in need."
Volunteers/sorters are needed in the thrift shop, and donations are gladly accepted. Call 941-625-4343 for free pickup service.
The organization normally hosts several fundraisers throughout the year, but COVID-19 has put a stop to that.
"Fortunately our shelves are stocked right now," Desguin said. "We have received a lot of food donations from St. Vincent Paul de Paul and Midwest Food Bank in Fort Myers."
