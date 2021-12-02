The Englewood Democratic Club recently awarded its Small Business Awards. Pictured are from left, club president Chris Kenealy, Lisa Fink RN owner of Memory Care Solutions, and Marie Laforge and Ricardo Ruggiero, co-owners of Mango Bistro restaurant.
The Englewood Democratic Club recently awarded its Small Business Awards. Pictured are from left, club president Chris Kenealy, Lisa Fink RN owner of Memory Care Solutions, and Marie Laforge and Ricardo Ruggiero, co-owners of Mango Bistro restaurant.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Cecelia McCoy, coordinator of Englewood Democratic Club's Small Business competition.
ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Democratic Club wrapped up its small business competition at its last general membership meeting.
The club sponsored this competition to support local small businesses in the community. Club members designed the competition to recognize those small businesses that are pursuing excellence in the areas of employee satisfaction, sustainability, or community involvement.
The winners were announced and accepted their awards.
Memory Care Solutions provides personalized senior care coordinated by nurses. Services include healthcare management, dementia support and assessment and education as well as other services for seniors. This organization has an outstanding track record in community service. The organization has worked as a community educator with Alzheimer’s Association (Gulf Coast Chapter) as well as pro-bono services for individuals. Owner Lisa Fink RN accepted the award.
Mango Bistro Restaurant offers a variety of freshly made specialty foods in a fun atmosphere that includes a colorful décor, artful gifts, and world music. They were selected for their commitment to sustainability and community involvement. Since co-owners Marie Laforge and Ricardo Ruggiero opened their bistro, they use only biodegradable products, and their food waste is composted by a local gardener. In addition, Laforge and Ruggiero have been involved with the local community through the Englewood Farmers Market since its inception and they remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing more than 3,000 free meals to local citizens on food stamps.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.