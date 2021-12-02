ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Democratic Club wrapped up its small business competition at its last general membership meeting.

The club sponsored this competition to support local small businesses in the community. Club members designed the competition to recognize those small businesses that are pursuing excellence in the areas of employee satisfaction, sustainability, or community involvement.

The winners were announced and accepted their awards.

Memory Care Solutions provides personalized senior care coordinated by nurses. Services include healthcare management, dementia support and assessment and education as well as other services for seniors. This organization has an outstanding track record in community service. The organization has worked as a community educator with Alzheimer’s Association (Gulf Coast Chapter) as well as pro-bono services for individuals. Owner Lisa Fink RN accepted the award.

Mango Bistro Restaurant offers a variety of freshly made specialty foods in a fun atmosphere that includes a colorful décor, artful gifts, and world music. They were selected for their commitment to sustainability and community involvement. Since co-owners Marie Laforge and Ricardo Ruggiero opened their bistro, they use only biodegradable products, and their food waste is composted by a local gardener. In addition, Laforge and Ruggiero have been involved with the local community through the Englewood Farmers Market since its inception and they remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing more than 3,000 free meals to local citizens on food stamps.

For more information about the club, send an email to englewooddemclub@gmail.com.

