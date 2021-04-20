Ron Turner

Ron Turner

The Englewood Democratic Club will welcome Ron Turner, Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections, as speaker at the club's monthly meeting via zoom.

It's set for 5:30 p.m. April 28.

In addition to his six years in elected office in Sarasota County, Turner is also Secretary of the Florida Supervisors of Elections statewide association.

Join the meeting to hear his comments on the 2020 election in Florida, voting legislation currently being proposed in the Florida Legislature and upcoming redistricting that will be happening in the wake of the 2020 Census.

The Englewood Democratic Club gathers people across both Charlotte and Sarasota counties to support environmental stewardship, accessible health care for all citizens, and the platform of the Democratic Party.

To attend this meeting, sign up at www.mobilize.us/sarasotacountydec/event/383124/.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments