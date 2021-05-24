ENGLEWOOD — An Englewood resident thought he heard multiple gunshots outside his home early Monday morning.
He discovered an “explosive device” in his mailbox.
The incident was reported at 2:35 a.m. Monday on the 200 block of Winson Avenue, close to Indian Mound Park, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported.
“Deputies arrived and located what appears to be a homemade device in the mailbox and on the roadway,” sheriff’s spokesperson Kaitlyn R. Perez wrote in a response to media questions about the incident.
“Members of our Hazardous Devices Unit extracted all of the items and conducted a post-blast investigation. The investigation is active and ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.”
