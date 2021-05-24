ESmailbox052521

An Englewood resident heard what he described as “multiple gunshots” outside his home on Winson Avenue early Monday, and discovered “an explosive device” in his mailbox and the road, sheriff’s deputies reported.

ENGLEWOOD — An Englewood resident thought he heard multiple gunshots outside his home early Monday morning.

He discovered an “explosive device” in his mailbox.

The incident was reported at 2:35 a.m. Monday on the 200 block of Winson Avenue, close to Indian Mound Park, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported.

“Deputies arrived and located what appears to be a homemade device in the mailbox and on the roadway,” sheriff’s spokesperson Kaitlyn R. Perez wrote in a response to media questions about the incident.

“Members of our Hazardous Devices Unit extracted all of the items and conducted a post-blast investigation. The investigation is active and ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.”

0
0
1
0
0

Load comments