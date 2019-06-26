By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Community News Editor
ENGLEWOOD — Three days ago, Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies went to the McKinley Terrace home of Bradley Rundle. He was drunk and firing a weapon in the house, neighbors and relatives told 911 operators.
About an hour later and after several warnings to come out peaceably, Rundle walked out his house, raised a gun and fired a shot at deputies, Sheriff’s officials say. Deputies returned fire and killed Rundle.
As of Wednesday night, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has not released the names of the two deputies who fired at Rundle, and sheriff’s officials say they don’t have to, citing the new Marsy’s Law, a voter-approved constitutional amendment designed to protect crime victims.
Both deputies are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation for a deputy-involved shooting, which is standard department protocol.
On Tuesday, CCSO announced the deputies needed time to “decompress” as the reason their names weren’t given to the Sun. It’s a practice Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell used in the past when a Englewood resident Jacob Taulbee was shot eight times by two deputies in 2017. Taulbee was reportedly drinking, had become violent, and was armed with a large knife.
Within the same week of shooting, Prummell shared the names of the deputies involved.
Katie Heck, CCSO spokeswoman also said Tuesday the names of the deputies at Rundle’s home weren’t given because Sheriffs’ Office investigators are checking to see if the officers qualified for “an exemption” under Marsy’s Law.
By Wednesday, CCSO claimed the deputy’s names were in fact exempt because they became “victims” during the shooting, an assault. Heck wouldn’t say if the department went through legal channels to check if Marsy’s Law applied.
The sheriff’s office has not released any names deputies who were at the home during the incident.
“Currently, I am holding all deputies names that were on scene at the time of the shooting,” Heck wrote in an email to the Sun. “Several (including the two who fired their weapons) will be listed as victims of aggravated assault due to being fired upon by the deceased suspect. Our Major Crimes Unit is still working on establishing which deputies will be listed as victims of that charge.”
What is Marsy’s Law?
In 2018, 62% of statewide voters approved adding Amendment 6, known as Marsy’s Law, into the Florida Constitution. Marsy’s Law gives “specific rights and privileges of victims.”
The law is named after Marsy Nicholas, who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. Marsy’s brother Henry Nicholas and his mother were also confronted by Marsy’s ex-boyfriend one week after the murder after he was released on bail. The pair were unaware of his release.
To better help victims, in 2009, Henry, a tech billionaire, founded a national advocacy group in his sister’s name. The organization’s nationwide mission to is to give “victims of crime rights equal to those already afforded to the accused and convicted.”
In Florida, Marsy’s Law gives victims the right to be notified about and present at proceedings involving release, plea, sentencing, disposition, or parole of the accused.
Marsy’s Law gives the victim the right to have the safety of the victim and victim’s family considered when making bail or release decisions; the right to be protected from the accused; the right to be notified about release or escape of the accused; the right to refuse an interview or deposition at the request of the accused; the right to receive restitution from the individual who committed the criminal offense.
In this case, there will be no criminal charges, hearings, trials or sentencing for Rundle, who died at the scene.
Still, the CCSO maintains the deputies fall within the guidelines and intent of Marsy’s Law.
“Florida Constitution, Article 1, Section 16, (5) (gives) The right to prevent the disclosure of information or records that could be used to locate or harass the victim or the victim’s family, or which could disclose confidential or privileged information of the victim,” Heck wrote.
However, the Florida Sunshine Law already protects law officers from having their addresses published.
Barbara Petersen, who helped write the Florida Sunshine Law and heads the First Amendment Foundation in Tallahassee, said statewide police agencies are all interrupting Marsy’s Law differently.
“Marsy’s Law is a hot mess,” Petersen said Tuesday. “There have been other instances in which law enforcement withheld the names of officers citing Marsy’s Law, but to date there’s nothing that would tell us (how) Marsy’s Law is to be interpreted or applied.”
Lawmakers tried to file a bill this year to clarify and address confusion in applying Marsy’s Law in the Florida Legislature.
“It didn’t pass, but the proposed language said that officers didn’t fall within the protected class of victims,” Petersen said adding the bill wouldn’t have allowed law enforcement agencies to block officers’ names if they were crime victims in the line of duty.
Redacted report
At press time, the Sun only received the names of CCSO investigators on the scene and none of the deputies at the time of the shooting. Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, who was on scene after the shooting, declined an interview with the Sun on Wednesday.
“He was not at the scene during the shooting,” Heck wrote. “This is still an active investigation.”
An active investigation allows law enforcement to leave out some details needed confidential by detectives while investigating. Once the case is concluded, the investigation becomes a public document.
Email: eallen@sun-herald.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.