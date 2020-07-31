ENGLEWOOD — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office investigated the body of a man found Friday at Stump Pass Beach State Park on Manasota Key in Englewood.

“It is not suspicious in nature and there is no threat to the community,” said Claudette Bennett, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Boaters found the body of a male on the waters edge and called the Sheriff’s Office at 12:19 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Detectives and crime scene investigators arrived at the park on the southern tip of Manasota Key and roped off portions of the trail area behind the showers and restrooms, and adjacent to the portion of Lemon Bay known as Ski Alley. The beach side of the park was not closed.

Updates will be posted on the CCSO blog, bit.ly/CCSOstumpPass

