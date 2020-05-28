Police lights

ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a man on the 100 block of West Fray Street in Englewood.

An ambulance crew was dispatched to a home on the street at 6:30 a.m. Thursday for an "unresponsive male" who was in the front yard. EMS personnel arrived to find the the man was dead, according to a report from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

"Sheriff’s Office detectives and forensics personnel are actively investigating," the report states.

The block is closed to traffic.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477) or www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

