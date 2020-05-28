ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a man on the 100 block of West Fray Street in Englewood.
An ambulance crew was dispatched to a home on the street at 6:30 a.m. Thursday for an "unresponsive male" who was in the front yard. EMS personnel arrived to find the the man was dead, according to a report from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
"Sheriff’s Office detectives and forensics personnel are actively investigating," the report states.
The block is closed to traffic.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477) or www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.