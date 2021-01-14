ENGLEWOOD — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered man.

James Bernard Pidgeon, 80, was last seen at the Gulf Cove Moose Lodge, 4212 N. Access Road, Englewood. Pidgeon was driving a black 2007 Chevrolet Colorado pickup with a white Boston Red Sox "Boston Strong" sticker on the right rear window along with a white horse sticker on the left rear window.

Pidgeon was last known to be traveling south U.S. 27 at Interstate 4 in Polk County.

Anyone with information on James Pidgeon's whereabouts should contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments