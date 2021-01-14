ENGLEWOOD — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered man.
James Bernard Pidgeon, 80, was last seen at the Gulf Cove Moose Lodge, 4212 N. Access Road, Englewood. Pidgeon was driving a black 2007 Chevrolet Colorado pickup with a white Boston Red Sox "Boston Strong" sticker on the right rear window along with a white horse sticker on the left rear window.
Pidgeon was last known to be traveling south U.S. 27 at Interstate 4 in Polk County.
Anyone with information on James Pidgeon's whereabouts should contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.