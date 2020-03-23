ENGLEWOOD — Any other time, Monday would have been a perfect day for the beach.
Not this Monday.
Both Sarasota and Charlotte counties, like other Florida coastal counties, closed down their public beaches over the weekend as a safety precaution against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Local public beaches are closed until further notice. Sarasota and Charlotte Sheriffs’ deputies are keeping an eye out to ensure the public beaches remain empty during the closure. The orders do not apply to privately owned beaches.
Deputies are warning people to stay off closed public beaches.
“Education before enforcement,” Sarasota Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kaitlyn R. Perez said Monday.
A rumor Monday circulated in Englewood that someone was cited and fined over the weekend by Sarasota County deputies for disregarding the beach closure at Manasota Beach. It was false.
No police reports have been filed and no one has been cited by deputies for violating the closure order on any of Sarasota County public beaches from Longboat Key south to Manasota Key, Perez said.
However, that doesn’t mean penalties don’t exist. They do. Violators can be charged and fined for trespassing. Fines are determined by courts.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is also prepared to deal with anyone who disregards the closure of public beaches.
“If the public chooses to disregard the beach closure notice, they could be subject to arrest,” Charlotte County Sheriff’s PIO Claudett Bennett cautioned.
According to Charlotte County ordinances, violators can be charged with trespassing and have to appear at a quasi-judicial hearing before a special magistrate. Fines are set by the special magistrate at the hearing.
“Though there are criminal penalties associated with non-compliance, we are hoping people are smart, understanding and self-compliant,” Bennett said at a press conference Monday addressing the county’s response to the virus.
“The last thing we want to do is criminally charge anyone,” she said.
Besides the beaches, Sarasota County closed all its indoor recreational facilities last week. What Sarasota County facilities are open and closed can be found on www.scgov.net/government/health-and-human-services/covid-19-coronavirus.
Sarasota updates the web page daily. Most offices are closed due to the virus, and services are being conducted online whenever possible.
Similarly, last week, besides closing beaches, Charlotte County closed its public beaches, recreation centers, public pools and libraries. At the press conference Monday, county officials added closures of county playgrounds, trails and boat ramps to the list.
Like Sarasota, Charlotte County closed most county offices and are conducting business online.
Updates about Charlotte County responses to the virus and pandemic are posted regularly at www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.