FORT MYERS — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sat down with restaurateurs in Fort Myers on Thursday afternoon to get a better idea how they were coping with COVID-19 restrictions.
"My goal is that every Floridian goes to work," DeSantis said.
The main course is how to get the restaurant-hospitality industry fully on its feet.
Laurie Farlow, co-owner of Farlow's on the Water in Englewood, was among the restaurant owners who impressed upon the governor how they've struggled, some of whom initially laid off or furloughed 90% of their staff.
"It's been an economic shock to the employees, who probably don't have a massive amount of wealth on the side," DeSantis said.
Farlow and the other restaurant owners suggested they are seeing a growing confidence among their clientele to dine out. They stressed they want to see the state take another step, such as allowing them to increase their indoor seating capacity.
Allowing greater than 50% capacity would be a positive sign and would build further confidence with the general public.
And while they've only been allowed to seat 50% of their diners at a time, one restaurant owner suggested, landlords are still expecting 100% of their rents.
DeSantis expressed his own skepticism towards the 50% capacity and socially distancing at 6 feet requirements, whether those numbers were arbitrary, citing how European nations and others in the world are following different standards.
"It's hard to plan when you feel you have the sword of Damocles hanging over your head," DeSantis said. "The bottom line is we know what we have to do."
