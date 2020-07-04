SOUTH COUNTY — A new state law allows people to shoot off fireworks on New Year’s Day, the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve, though they’re illegal the rest of the year without a permit.
Illegal fireworks include anything that explodes or flies through the air. In past years, people buying these kinds of fireworks got around the law by signing a waiver at the fireworks stand, promising to only use their fireworks for agricultural purposes — like scaring off birds — or for signaling trains.
There’s no need for Floridians to play farmer this year. And with almost all public fireworks displays being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many amateur pyrotechnicians are stocking up with boxes full of rockets and mortars for backyard neighborhood displays.
But there’s a catch: Local ordinances can still ban them.
Venice has no code provisions on fireworks so the new law would make them legal in the city, according to Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson.
“Of course, we would always take the stance that in the interest of safety, it is better to enjoy fireworks displays by professionals — or better yet this year, watch them on TV or online,” she said.
But Sarasota County and North Port have local ordinances in place, so shooting off rockets and explosives is illegal in the unincorporated county and the city.
Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight said fireworks are prohibited without permits in Sarasota County because the local ordinance supersedes the state law.
“This includes an array of devices — but to keep it simple, consider this anything that leaves the ground,” Knight said in a statement.
Knight said anyone who wants to file a complaint about illegal fireworks should use the nonemergency line, 941-316-1201.
“Our Patrol Bureau will prioritize these calls and respond to those in which the caller is willing to meet,” he said. “Please keep in mind it is very difficult for deputies to follow up on anonymous reports of possible ‘nearby’ fireworks. For that reason, we ask you to provide as much detail as possible when you call.
“If deputies are dispatched to a location where fireworks are being used without a permit, those explosive devices are subject to seizure and citizens may face a penalty.”
A permit is also required in North Port, and you won’t be able to get one.
“(W)e are not issuing any permits except to professional pyrotechnic companies that are licensed and insured,” said North Port Fire Chief Scott Titus.
“The state law changed, but it specifically states that the change does not supersede local law or even homeowner’s association rules,” Titus explained. “It’s our position that keeping fireworks out of the hands of nonprofessionals is safer for the citizens and properties in our city.”
Titus said current weather conditions are “not conducive” to changing the ban on fireworks, especially because of the rash of lightning-strike brush fires over the past week.
North Port is the only community in the region that’s having a fireworks display on July 4. It’s at North Port High School, and you need a parking pass to get into the parking lots.
