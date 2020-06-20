The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating shots that were fired late Friday night following a party in Rotonda.
No one was injured.
Those involved in the shooting were believed to have been at a party earlier in the night. An argument took place outside the party and down Sunset Road in Rotonda, where the shots were fired, said Watch Commander Lt. Karl Steele. There also was a two-vehicle crash involved, though detectives were still working on sorting out the details Saturday.
Steele said no one reported being shot in the area, and the neighborhood is not in any danger.
